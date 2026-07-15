OpenAI has long been rumoured to foray into the consumer hardware business with an AI-powered device. While the rumour mill previously claimed that the ChatGPT maker could introduce an AI headset as its first-ever hardware device, a recent leak suggests otherwise. According to a report, the company is developing a portable, screen-free smart speaker which could serve as an AI-powered home companion. The purported AI device is expected to run on a rechargeable battery, allowing it to be carried between rooms.

OpenAI's First AI Device Could Be Screen-Free

A Bloomberg report reveals that OpenAI is working on what it internally describes as a new kind of computer built specifically for the AI era. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the journalist claims that instead of functioning as a conventional voice assistant, the product will likely serve as a human-like AI companion. It could essentially function as a physical extension of ChatGPT.

The purported AI hardware is said to be powered by GPT-Live. It is, notably, a more advanced version of ChatGPT's Voice Mode recently introduced by the company. The feature is capable of simultaneously listening and speaking, processing information in real time, and responding more naturally during conversations.

Apart from simply responding to queries, the device could also be capable of controlling compatible smart home appliances. As per the report, users may be able to use it for playing music, responding to messages, and leveraging ChatGPT's broader capabilities. The AI device will reportedly also be able to tap into user behaviour and learn through interactions, ultimately becoming personalised over time.

A key feature of OpenAI's AI device is believed to be its ability to behave like a companion. The report claims it will feature mechanical components that are capable of subtle movements for a more lifelike presence during conversations. The company reportedly believes that this could help distinguish its hardware from existing smart speakers offered by rivals, namely Apple's HomePod.

Instead of being plugged in at one location, however, the rumoured device is said to have a rechargeable battery, which would allow users to move it freely around their home. Courtesy of this, the device could reportedly assist while cooking in the kitchen, provide information during household chores, and later be moved into the bedroom or living room for entertainment. Further, built-in camera and additional sensors are expected to bestow it with contextual awareness.

The latest report contrasts with several earlier leaks surrounding OpenAI's first consumer hardware product. Previous reports had suggested the ChatGPT maker was exploring an AI headset or even an AI pen as its first wearable. Bloomberg's latest report, however, suggests the company's first hardware product could instead be a home-focused smart speaker.