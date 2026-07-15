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OpenAI’s First AI Device Could Be a Smart Speaker with Built-In Camera, GPT-Live Capabilities: Report

The device is said to feature mechanical components that are capable of subtle movements for a more lifelike presence during conversations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 12:59 IST
OpenAI’s First AI Device Could Be a Smart Speaker with Built-In Camera, GPT-Live Capabilities: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Levart_Photographer

The company was previously believed to be developing AI earphones

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Highlights
  • OpenAI's device will likely serve as a human-like AI companion
  • It is reported to be powered by GPT-Live technology
  • A rechargeable battery could allow for portability between rooms
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OpenAI has long been rumoured to foray into the consumer hardware business with an AI-powered device. While the rumour mill previously claimed that the ChatGPT maker could introduce an AI headset as its first-ever hardware device, a recent leak suggests otherwise. According to a report, the company is developing a portable, screen-free smart speaker which could serve as an AI-powered home companion. The purported AI device is expected to run on a rechargeable battery, allowing it to be carried between rooms.

OpenAI's First AI Device Could Be Screen-Free

A Bloomberg report reveals that OpenAI is working on what it internally describes as a new kind of computer built specifically for the AI era. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the journalist claims that instead of functioning as a conventional voice assistant, the product will likely serve as a human-like AI companion. It could essentially function as a physical extension of ChatGPT.

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The purported AI hardware is said to be powered by GPT-Live. It is, notably, a more advanced version of ChatGPT's Voice Mode recently introduced by the company. The feature is capable of simultaneously listening and speaking, processing information in real time, and responding more naturally during conversations.

Apart from simply responding to queries, the device could also be capable of controlling compatible smart home appliances. As per the report, users may be able to use it for playing music, responding to messages, and leveraging ChatGPT's broader capabilities. The AI device will reportedly also be able to tap into user behaviour and learn through interactions, ultimately becoming personalised over time.

A key feature of OpenAI's AI device is believed to be its ability to behave like a companion. The report claims it will feature mechanical components that are capable of subtle movements for a more lifelike presence during conversations. The company reportedly believes that this could help distinguish its hardware from existing smart speakers offered by rivals, namely Apple's HomePod.

Instead of being plugged in at one location, however, the rumoured device is said to have a rechargeable battery, which would allow users to move it freely around their home. Courtesy of this, the device could reportedly assist while cooking in the kitchen, provide information during household chores, and later be moved into the bedroom or living room for entertainment. Further, built-in camera and additional sensors are expected to bestow it with contextual awareness.

The latest report contrasts with several earlier leaks surrounding OpenAI's first consumer hardware product. Previous reports had suggested the ChatGPT maker was exploring an AI headset or even an AI pen as its first wearable. Bloomberg's latest report, however, suggests the company's first hardware product could instead be a home-focused smart speaker.

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Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, OpenAI hardware, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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