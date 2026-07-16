The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue titles for July have been confirmed. Ubisoft's action-adventure title Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora leads the lineup this month. The game, based on James Cameron's film franchise, allows players to explore an open world setting on the fictional planet of Pandora.

The packed Game Catalogue July lineup also includes action-RPG Rise of the Ronin, sim title Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, 2D brawler Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, survival horror title Dying Light, and sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, among others. The full slate of games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue this month will be playable starting July 21. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK, and Japan.

Sony also announced two titles for the Classics Catalogue, available to PS Plus Premium/Deluxe members, in July: Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy and Indigo Prophecy. Here's a closer look at the July Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was added to Xbox Game Pass earlier this year. The action-adventure title now arrives on PS Plus. Set on the Western frontier of the fictional planet of Pandora, the game lets players take control of a Na'vi abducted by the RDA, the military corporation looking for precious resources on the planet.

The open-world game, set before the events of the first Avatar film, can be played in both first- and third-person perspectives and features three diverse biomes to explore. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members on PS5.

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin also joins Game Catalogue this month. The open-world action-RPG, which was released in 2024, explores the Feudal Japan setting across cities like Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo. The game follows the conflict between the Tokugawa shogunate and various warring factions in Japan.

Rise of the Ronin features parry-based melee combat with a variety of weapons available to the player. The game also focuses on traversal via a grappling hook and a glider. Rise of the Ronin launched exclusively on PS5 and was later ported to PC.

Rise of the Ronin takes place in feudal Japan

Photo Credit: Team Ninja

Game Catalogue also adds cult classic survival horror title, Dying Light. Released in 2015, the game follows a virus outbreak in the fictional city of Harran that leads to a zombie apocalypse. Players are put into the shoes of Kyle Crane, an undercover operative sent to Harran on a retrieval mission.

Dying Light features a day-night cycle with distinct gameplay experiences during the daytime and nighttime. The horror title also focuses on parkour traversal, allowing players to explore the city on foot across its rooftops. Dying Light will be available to PS Plus members on PS4, and on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, the acclaimed sequel to Citizen Sleeper, joins Game Catalogue, as well, this month. The dive-driven RPG, developed by Jump Over the Age, takes place in the Starward Belt of the Helion System. Players take control of a Sleeper, an artificial body that contains a human mind, on the run from a gang.

As the sleeper, you take on quests, commandeer a ship, make allies, and take decisions that have a lasting impact on the story. Citizen Sleeper 2 will be availble to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue July lineup: