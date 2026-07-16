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PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July Announced: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin and More

PS Plus Game Catalogue titles will be playable starting July 21.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2026 13:19 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July Announced: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin and More

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released in 2023

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Highlights
  • Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was added to Game Pass earlier this year
  • Dying Light released in 2015
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The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue titles for July have been confirmed. Ubisoft's action-adventure title Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora leads the lineup this month. The game, based on James Cameron's film franchise, allows players to explore an open world setting on the fictional planet of Pandora.

The packed Game Catalogue July lineup also includes action-RPG Rise of the Ronin, sim title Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, 2D brawler Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, survival horror title Dying Light, and sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, among others. The full slate of games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue this month will be playable starting July 21. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK, and Japan.

Sony also announced two titles for the Classics Catalogue, available to PS Plus Premium/Deluxe members, in July: Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy and Indigo Prophecy. Here's a closer look at the July Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was added to Xbox Game Pass earlier this year. The action-adventure title now arrives on PS Plus. Set on the Western frontier of the fictional planet of Pandora, the game lets players take control of a Na'vi abducted by the RDA, the military corporation looking for precious resources on the planet.

The open-world game, set before the events of the first Avatar film, can be played in both first- and third-person perspectives and features three diverse biomes to explore. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members on PS5.

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin also joins Game Catalogue this month. The open-world action-RPG, which was released in 2024, explores the Feudal Japan setting across cities like Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo. The game follows the conflict between the Tokugawa shogunate and various warring factions in Japan.

Rise of the Ronin features parry-based melee combat with a variety of weapons available to the player. The game also focuses on traversal via a grappling hook and a glider. Rise of the Ronin launched exclusively on PS5 and was later ported to PC.

RISE OF THE RONIN ronin

Rise of the Ronin takes place in feudal Japan
Photo Credit: Team Ninja

Game Catalogue also adds cult classic survival horror title, Dying Light. Released in 2015, the game follows a virus outbreak in the fictional city of Harran that leads to a zombie apocalypse. Players are put into the shoes of Kyle Crane, an undercover operative sent to Harran on a retrieval mission.

Dying Light features a day-night cycle with distinct gameplay experiences during the daytime and nighttime. The horror title also focuses on parkour traversal, allowing players to explore the city on foot across its rooftops. Dying Light will be available to PS Plus members on PS4, and on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, the acclaimed sequel to Citizen Sleeper, joins Game Catalogue, as well, this month. The dive-driven RPG, developed by Jump Over the Age, takes place in the Starward Belt of the Helion System. Players take control of a Sleeper, an artificial body that contains a human mind, on the run from a gang.

As the sleeper, you take on quests, commandeer a ship, make allies, and take decisions that have a lasting impact on the story. Citizen Sleeper 2 will be availble to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue July lineup:

Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Challenging combat
  • Engaging story and setting
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Diverse weapons and tools
  • Companion system
  • Bad
  • Uninspired open world design
  • Lack of visual finesse
  • Repetitive side activities
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Sony Rise of the Ronin review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Dying Light

Dying Light

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic parkour controls
  • Satisfying combat
  • Decent story
  • Bad
  • Quest structure could be better
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Dying Light review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dying Light
PEGI Rating 18+
Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Beat ‘Em Up
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Power Rangers
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus Game Catalog July 2026, Sony, PS5, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin, Dying Light
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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