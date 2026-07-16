Samsung is set to launch its next-generation foldables during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Unlike last year, the company is expected to unveil two book-style foldables this year, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, its first wide-folding handset, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the rumoured successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Recently, purported renders of both foldables surfaced online, hinting at their design. Now, the full list of specifications and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series models has leaked, leaving little to the imagination. In line with previous leaks, both smartphones will reportedly be powered by the same custom Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

WinFuture has published the full list of specifications and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung's first wide-folding handset will reportedly be equipped with a 7.6-inch (1848 x 2448 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the inside, offering a 16:9 aspect ratio, along with a 5.5-inch (1248 x 1972 pixels) cover display on the outside with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The screens are said to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain the aspect ratio of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Ultra model might sport an 8-inch (2256 x 2504 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the inside and a 6.5-inch cover screen on the outside. Both panels are expected to refresh at up to 120Hz, similar to the standard model.

Among other similarities, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to be powered by the same custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm, which might deliver a peak clock speed of 4.47GHz. The handsets might also feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The two phones are also expected to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard model could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery. Both handsets will reportedly support 45W wired fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the Ultra model might get a triple rear camera, with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Both phones might sport two 10-megapixel selfie cameras each.

Samsung is scheduled to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST) in London. The company has confirmed that it has used its Flex Titanium display technology on the upcoming “Samsung Galaxy foldable devices”. Apart from the book-style foldables, the company might also launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and the Galaxy Glasses.