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CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds

The latest certification follows earlier sightings of other upcoming CMF and Nothing audio products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 13:53 IST
CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Buds 2a were launched in India in April 2025

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Highlights
  • The listing confirms the CMF Clip Pro branding
  • IMDA classifies it as wireless Bluetooth earphones
  • The certification reveals no hardware specifications
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CMF could be preparing to expand its audio portfolio with a new pair of wireless earbuds called the CMF Clip Pro. The upcoming device has surfaced on Singapore's IMDA certification database, indicating that it may be nearing launch. The certification records the device as wireless Bluetooth earphones while also disclosing the CMF Clip Pro branding. While the certification does not disclose any hardware specifications, the branding suggests the earbuds could adopt a clip-style design, although this has not been officially confirmed.

CMF Clip Pro Could Be Company's First Clip-Style Earbuds

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a CMF device carrying the model number B189 has appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification platform under the name CMF Clip Pro. The certification categorises the product as wireless Bluetooth earphones but does not reveal any technical specifications or features.

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The CMF Clip Pro name has sparked speculation that the earbuds could feature a clip-style design. If that turns out to be the case, they would be the first clip-on audio product launched under Nothing's CMF sub-brand. However, the certification does not reveal any images or design details, so this remains unconfirmed.

The certification only confirms the product name, model number and device category. Other details, including the earbuds' specifications, pricing, launch timeline and availability, are still under wraps.

The latest certification follows earlier sightings of other upcoming CMF and Nothing audio products. The CMF Buds Neo was previously spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification database with the model number B193, while the recently launched Nothing Ear 3a appeared on the same platform with the model number B190.

CMF most recently refreshed its audio lineup with the launch of the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus true wireless earphones. The three models offer active noise cancellation of up to 50dB, support dual device connectivity through the Nothing X app and are claimed to deliver up to 61.5 hours of total battery life with their charging cases. The company has not yet announced when the CMF Clip Pro could make its official debut.

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Further reading: CMF, Nothing, CMF Clip Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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