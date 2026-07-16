Vivo T5 Lite 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the tech firm's budget T lineup. The new smartphone will go on sale in India next week in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset powers the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset also carries a 50-megapixel camera on the back. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, offering support for 44W wired fast charging. The new Vivo phone is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD touchscreen.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T5 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 21,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 24,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI cards, along with a three-month no-cost EMI option.

The new smartphone is set to go on sale in India on July 22 via Flipkart and the Vivo online store. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colourways.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz, and offers 260 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo T5 Lite 5G is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. It features six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The phone also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a Sony IMX852 sensor, paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope. It measures 167.4×77.1×8.39mm and weighs about 209g.