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Google Pixel 11 Teased Ahead of August 12 Launch, Pixel Glow Feature Confirmed

The teaser follows Google's earlier announcement that it will hold its annual Made by Google showcase in New York City on August 12.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 12:29 IST
Google Pixel 11 Teased Ahead of August 12 Launch, Pixel Glow Feature Confirmed

Photo Credit: Google

Google previews a gold coloured Pixel handset

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Highlights
  • Pixel Glow makes its official debut in the teaser video
  • Google Pixel 11 pre-orders will begin on August 12
  • US buyers can claim a Pixel 11 promotional offer
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Google has released the first official teaser for the Pixel 11 series ahead of its August 12 launch event, confirming both the Pixel 11 branding and the arrival of a new feature called Pixel Glow. The short video also indicates that pre-orders for the upcoming smartphones will begin on the day of the launch event. The teaser appears on the Google Store homepage and offers the first official look at the new lighting feature, which had previously surfaced only through leaks.

Google Unveils First Pixel 11 Teaser With New Pixel Glow Feature

The promotional clip on the Google Store homepage features a gold-coloured handset. It also confirms that Google's next flagship smartphones will be marketed as the Pixel 11 series, marking the first official use of the name after months of speculation. The landing page for the event carries the title announcing the next generation of Google Pixel devices with the August 12 launch date.

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Google also used the teaser to reveal Pixel Glow, a new visual element that appears on the rear panel of the phone. Instead of using a light strip, the feature is integrated into the circular area beside the camera bar where the flash is located. The animation demonstrates that the light can display multiple colours, although Google has not disclosed its functions or customisation options.

Pixel 11 Pre-Orders Details Revealed

The company has also confirmed that Pixel 11 pre-orders will open on August 12, immediately following the Made by Google event. Visitors to the Google Store in the US who sign up for promotional emails with a Google Account between July 15 and August 7 will receive a promotional code by email on August 11. The code can be used until August 27 to purchase eligible unlocked Pixel 11 or Google Fi models through the Google Store. The offer is limited to one redemption per customer and is available only to US residents aged 18 years or older with a US shipping address.

The teaser follows Google's earlier announcement that it will hold its annual Made by Google showcase in New York City on August 12. The company is expected to introduce the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold during the event. The invitation also mentions Gemini Intelligence, suggesting that new artificial intelligence features will be part of the announcements.

Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 11 series could feature Samsung M16 OLED panels, Google's Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process, a MediaTek M90 modem, the Titan M3 security chip, upgraded camera hardware and higher base storage. Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 lineup at the same event, with the smartwatch likely to arrive in two size options.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Glow, Made by Google, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Google Pixel 11 Teased Ahead of August 12 Launch, Pixel Glow Feature Confirmed
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