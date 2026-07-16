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Redmi Note 17 India Launch Tipped for August; Specifications to Differ From China Variant

The Indian variant of Redmi Note 17 "may have some differences" compared to the model that recently debuted in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 12:31 IST
Redmi Note 17 India Launch Tipped for August; Specifications to Differ From China Variant

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 17 (pictured) was launched in China recently

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 may launch in India this August, tipster claims
  • Indian specifications are expected to differ from the Chinese model
  • The handset's China variant sports a 7-inch OLED screen
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The Redmi Note 17 series was recently launched in China, comprising two models — Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has remained tight-lipped on its global availability, the rumour mill now suggests that the India launch of the Redmi Note 17 could be on the horizon. According to a tipster, the smartphone could be introduced in the country next month. However, it remains unknown if the Note 17 Pro will make its way to the Indian market, too.

Redmi Note 17 Series India Launch Date

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in a post on X that the Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6. Citing unnamed sources, the tipster added that the Indian version "may have some differences" compared to the model that recently went on sale in China.

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Notably, the Redmi Note 17 series debuted in China earlier this week with the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. The standard Redmi Note 17 sports a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,396 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, and runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For optics, the handset features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, and an IP66-rated build.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging support. It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, and ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Redmi Note 17 could spawn a Poco-branded variant in India, and it may launch as the Poco M8 Power. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the India launch date or teased the handset at the time of writing.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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