The Redmi Note 17 series was recently launched in China, comprising two models — Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has remained tight-lipped on its global availability, the rumour mill now suggests that the India launch of the Redmi Note 17 could be on the horizon. According to a tipster, the smartphone could be introduced in the country next month. However, it remains unknown if the Note 17 Pro will make its way to the Indian market, too.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in a post on X that the Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6. Citing unnamed sources, the tipster added that the Indian version "may have some differences" compared to the model that recently went on sale in China.

EXCLUSIVE ✨



REDMI NOTE 17 IS LAUNCHING IN INDIA ON AUGUST 6. 🇮🇳



I have just learned from my source that the Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6, 2026.



The Chinese variant features:

📲 7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection

⬛… pic.twitter.com/L0RPWkzfBp — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 16, 2026

Notably, the Redmi Note 17 series debuted in China earlier this week with the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. The standard Redmi Note 17 sports a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,396 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, and runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For optics, the handset features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, and an IP66-rated build.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging support. It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, and ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Redmi Note 17 could spawn a Poco-branded variant in India, and it may launch as the Poco M8 Power. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the India launch date or teased the handset at the time of writing.