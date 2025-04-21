Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser

Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser

Copilot Vision in Microsoft Edge browser is an opt-in feature, and it will not be turned on by default.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 17:45 IST
Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says user prompts, web page content, or images from Copilot Vision are not stored

Highlights
  • Microsoft first unveiled Copilot Vision in December 2024
  • Earlier, it was only available to Copilot Pro subscribers
  • Copilot Vision supports voice-based interaction
Advertisement

Microsoft announced the rollout of Copilot Vision to all users in the Microsoft Edge browser last week. The computer vision-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) feature was first unveiled by the company in December 2024, and so far, it has only been available to Copilot Pro subscribers. The Redmond-based tech giant is now expanding the AI feature to all Edge browser users. With Copilot Vision, the AI chatbot can see the content of web pages and assist the user in navigating through various tasks.

Copilot Vision Is Now Available to Everyone for Free

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the CEO of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, announced the expansion of Copilot Vision to all users irrespective of whether they are a paid subscriber of Copilot or not. “It'll think out loud with you when you're browsing online. No more over-explaining, copy-pasting, or struggling to put something into words,” Suleyman said.

Essentially, Copilot Vision is a real-time computer vision feature, similar to Gemini Live's screen sharing capability. The AI chatbot can see the web pages and all the content in the Edge browser, and process that information as well as the user's prompt in real time. The feature supports voice mode, and users can simply speak what they want instead of typing it.

Microsoft has made Copilot Vision an opt-in feature, as some users may have concerns about their privacy and data security. To opt in, users can open this link in the Edge browser and follow the instructions. Once activated, the users can tap the microphone icon in the Copilot sidebar to activate Vision mode. Copilot Vision will show a floating bar with a text field and a microphone button.

Suleyman said Copilot Vision can help users in a variety of ways. It can read multiple reviews and summarise them for the user. It can describe visually confusing objects, for example, it can tell users if a couch they see on a shopping website is “roll arm” or “midcentury modern”. It can also help users in shopping by finding the right products based on natural language descriptions.

At the time of launch, Microsoft had said that even after opting in, users will have full control over when to turn it on and when not to. Copilot Vision cannot see the user's screen when it is deactivated. Additionally, the company claims that any conversation data, including user prompts and images and content from web pages will all be deleted at the end of each session. However, Copilot's responses are logged and used to improve the company's safety systems.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot Vision, Copilot, Microsoft Edge, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June

Related Stories

Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  4. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  8. Redmi Watch Move With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Portronics Fynix With Up to Six Days Battery Life Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
  2. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  3. Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  5. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
  7. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  8. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  9. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »