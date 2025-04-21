Technology News
English Edition
Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June

EU says the regulation focuses on measures to extend the lifetime of an electronic product.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 April 2025 16:31 IST
Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Tyler Lastovich

The sticker is said to include battery, endurance, and other information

Highlights
  • New EU rule mandates energy labels on devices from June 20, 2025
  • The EPREL sticker must show battery, durability and other information
  • Foldable phones and tablets are fully exempt from this new regulation
Smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices sold in the European Union (EU) will be required to have a sticker in the box detailing their battery and efficiency information starting June 2025. The move is said to be a part of the Energy Labelling Regulation commissioned by the European Parliament on April 16, aimed at facilitating consumers' choice in favour of more sustainable and energy efficient products. The labels will need to be revised during the product's lifetime if any changes are made to the specifications, as per the regulation.

EPREL Sticker on Electronic Devices Sold in EU

As per the Energy Labelling Regulation, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices introduced to the market will be required to feature an European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) sticker, commonly known as an ENERGY label, in the box showing their energy class and battery endurance for each individual unit. This applies to goods placed in the market starting June 20, 2025 and focuses on the measures to extend the lifetime of a product.

This regulation is said to be applicable on cordless phones which use a landline telecommunications network, smartphones with cellular or satellite network, feature phones without internet access or third-party apps, and tablets with screen size between 7 inches and 17.4 inches.

Interestingly, mobile phones and tablets with a flexible main screen are fully exempt from this regulation. Devices will be required to display information regarding their energy efficiency, battery longevity, dust and water resistance rating, and resistance to accidental drops. Further, the regulation mentions that a product placed in the EU market will also need to display a repairability score.

As per the commission, this regulation is aimed at helping consumers make a more informed and sustainable choice when purchasing an electronic device and encourage sustainable consumption. If the OEM makes any changes such as OS upgrade, re-testing of the device and revision of the energy label will be required, if any changes in values are observed.

As part of the eco-design requirements, the devices will also be required to comply with the following criteria:

EPREL sticker EPREL Sticker
Photo Credit: European Comission

  1. Resistance to accidental drops or scratches and protection from dust and water.
  2. Sufficiently durable batteries which can withstand at least 800 charge and discharge cycles while retaining at least 80% of their initial capacity.
  3. Rules on disassembly and repair, including obligations for producers to make critical spare parts available within 5-10 working days, and for 7 years after the end of sales of the product model on the EU market.
  4. Availability of operating system upgrades for longer periods (at least 5 years from the date of the end of placement on the market of the last unit of a product model).
  5. Non-discriminatory access for professional repairers to any software or firmware needed for the replacement.

The report states that mobile phones and tablets produced under the aforementioned rules will save up to 14 terawatt hours in primary energy each year by 2030. These are also claimed to be aimed at optimising the use and recycling of critical raw materials.

Comments

Further reading: EU, Smartphones, Tablets
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Galaxy Buds3 Series: The Tech Behind Samsung’s Most Advanced Earbuds Yet

