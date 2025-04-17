Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Is Reportedly Testing Copilot for Gaming Xbox Assistant

Microsoft Is Reportedly Testing Copilot for Gaming Xbox Assistant

Microsoft employees reportedly have access to Copilot for Gaming within the Xbox mobile app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 19:42 IST
Microsoft Is Reportedly Testing Copilot for Gaming Xbox Assistant

Photo Credit: Microsoft/Xbox

After internal testing, Copilog for Gaming will be rolled out to Windows Insiders

Highlights
  • Copilot for Gaming can access data from users’ Xbox accounts
  • The Xbox Copilot was first unveiled last month
  • Copilot for Gaming can offer in-game assistance and share tips
Advertisement

Microsoft has reportedly begun internally testing Copilot for Gaming, its under-development artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Xbox gamers. As per the report, the AI app is currently available to the company's employees. The Redmond-based tech giant unveiled the Xbox Copilot in March and showcased some of its features. It is expected that once the initial phase of testing is complete, the company will publicly test the AI chatbot with Windows Insiders. Notably, the AI-powered assistant can offer in-game assistance, game tips, and answer user queries about games.

Copilot for Gaming Enters Testing Phase

The Verge reports that Microsoft employees can now access the Copilot for Gaming AI assistant and try out its features. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the company is testing an early version of the feature within the Xbox mobile app. The assistant is said to be able to access the user's Xbox account and answer queries based on the data.

The early version of Copilot available to the tech giant's internal team reportedly comes with several features. Users are said to be able to ask queries about their Xbox achievements, game recommendations, and assistance to clear levels and complete games. The AI assistant can reportedly also download and install games on the Xbox console based on natural language prompts.

This version of Copilot for Gaming is said to support both text and voice as input. The chatbot can also respond via speech, and there are multiple options of voices to choose from, the report claimed. Some of the voice options reportedly include energetic, wise, chill, and heroic. Microsoft is said to be working on adding Copilot characters, an animated version of the chatbot, but it is not available in the version being tested by the company's employees.

Microsoft is also said to be working to add Copilot Vision to the AI assistant. With this capability, the chatbot can process visual information on the screen as the user plays games, and offer in-game assistance in real-time. Eventually, the tech giant plans to make Copilot for Gaming available across different interfaces, including the Xbox console.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Copilot for Gaming, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor GT Pro Set to Launch on April 23; Colour Options, Design Teased
Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA

Related Stories

Microsoft Is Reportedly Testing Copilot for Gaming Xbox Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  5. Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch Display, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India
  6. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  7. PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price
  8. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  9. Honor GT Pro Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Is Reportedly Testing Copilot for Gaming Xbox Assistant
  2. Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA
  3. Honor GT Pro Set to Launch on April 23; Colour Options, Design Teased
  4. Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Tunisia Could Have Been the Birthplace of Today’s Domestic Cats, Reveals New Origin Study
  6. Google Expanding Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Share Features to All Android Devices
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, More
  8. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box
  9. OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini AI Models With Visual Reasoning Capabilities Released
  10. Google to Help Android App Developers Identify Excessive Battery Drain With New Android Vitals Metric
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »