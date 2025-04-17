Microsoft has reportedly begun internally testing Copilot for Gaming, its under-development artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Xbox gamers. As per the report, the AI app is currently available to the company's employees. The Redmond-based tech giant unveiled the Xbox Copilot in March and showcased some of its features. It is expected that once the initial phase of testing is complete, the company will publicly test the AI chatbot with Windows Insiders. Notably, the AI-powered assistant can offer in-game assistance, game tips, and answer user queries about games.

Copilot for Gaming Enters Testing Phase

The Verge reports that Microsoft employees can now access the Copilot for Gaming AI assistant and try out its features. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the company is testing an early version of the feature within the Xbox mobile app. The assistant is said to be able to access the user's Xbox account and answer queries based on the data.

The early version of Copilot available to the tech giant's internal team reportedly comes with several features. Users are said to be able to ask queries about their Xbox achievements, game recommendations, and assistance to clear levels and complete games. The AI assistant can reportedly also download and install games on the Xbox console based on natural language prompts.

This version of Copilot for Gaming is said to support both text and voice as input. The chatbot can also respond via speech, and there are multiple options of voices to choose from, the report claimed. Some of the voice options reportedly include energetic, wise, chill, and heroic. Microsoft is said to be working on adding Copilot characters, an animated version of the chatbot, but it is not available in the version being tested by the company's employees.

Microsoft is also said to be working to add Copilot Vision to the AI assistant. With this capability, the chatbot can process visual information on the screen as the user plays games, and offer in-game assistance in real-time. Eventually, the tech giant plans to make Copilot for Gaming available across different interfaces, including the Xbox console.