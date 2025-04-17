Google announced the rollout of the Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Share features to all compatible Android devices on Wednesday. Last week, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the availability of the features to the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, the company is rolling it out to all Android devices that support the Gemini app. However, it does not mean that the feature is available for free, and users will still require a Gemini Advanced subscription to access the new Gemini Live capabilities.

Google Expands New Gemini Live Features

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the Google Gemini App announced the expansion of the new Gemini Live features. The tech giant said it received positive feedback about the Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Share feature. It is now rolling out to all Android devices that support the Gemini app.

The Live Video and screen sharing features were first showcased at last year's Google I/O. Then, nearly one year later, the company previewed it during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Developed by Google DeepMind as a part of Project Astra, these features allow the AI chatbot to offer real-time assistance across the user's device's camera feed or screen recording.

Gemini Live with Camera can access the device's camera feed and process the visual information in real-time to have a conversation about what the user sees. This means users can point their camera towards a tree and ask Gemini to identify it, and the AI will be able to do so with minimal time lag.

Similarly, Gemini Live with Screen Share allows users to let the AI chatbot access the user's screen, and offer assistance across different menus, apps, and interfaces. Users can ask Gemini to help it edit an image and share it with friends and it will guide the user to an installed photo editing app, help them with the editing process, and then assist in sharing it over WhatsApp or other social media apps.

These two Gemini features are currently available only to Gemini Advanced subscribers. Google has not said if or when they will be made available to free-tier users. The Gemini Advanced plan is included with the Google One AI Premium subscription, priced at Rs. 1,950 per month.