Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft’s Copilot AI Upgraded With Memory, Podcasts and Agentic Features

Microsoft’s Copilot AI Upgraded With Memory, Podcasts and Agentic Features

Microsoft is working on a personalisation feature that will let users give a custom appearance to Copilot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 16:37 IST
Microsoft’s Copilot AI Upgraded With Memory, Podcasts and Agentic Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Copilot can now generate AI-powered podcasts with personalised audio

Highlights
  • Agentic feature Copilot Actions can complete web-based tasks
  • Vision features are being expanded to Copilot’s mobile and Windows apps
  • Copilot Pages can organise and assist users with notes and research
Advertisement

Microsoft announced several new features for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Copilot, last week. The Redmond-based tech giant said that these features will enable the AI chatbot to deliver a more personalised experience to users. Some of the new features were previously available only on the web client, and are now being expanded to its mobile and Windows desktop apps. Among the new additions, Copilot is getting memory capability to remember certain details about the user, and an agentic feature that will allow it to complete tasks on the web.

Copilot Is Getting New Personalisation-Focused AI Features

In a blog post, Mustafa Suleyman, Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI, announced several new features which are currently being rolled out to Copilot globally. Apart from the abovementioned, these features include the expansion of Copilot Vision, and the addition of Podcasts, Shopping, and Deep Research capabilities.

One of the key features being introduced is Memory. With this, the AI chatbot can remember certain details about the user, such as their favourite food, birthdays of loved ones, as well as their hobbies. The company says Copilot uses this information to build a more personalised experience and offer tailored suggestions and reminders. Users will have the option to control the information Copilot remembers, and they can also opt out entirely.

Microsoft is also working on another personalisation feature that will allow users to give Copilot a custom appearance. While details about the customisability and the method of adding were not shared, Suleyman said users would be able to see this appearance while interacting with the chatbot.

Copilot is also getting an agentic function. Dubbed Actions, this feature will let Copilot complete web-based tasks independently in the background. It can perform tasks such as booking tickets for an event, reserving a restaurant table, or sending a thoughtful gift to a friend. The AI agent is said to work with most websites, and Microsoft has partnered with several brands, including Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, OpenTable, Tripadvisor, Skyscanner, and more.

Microsoft is also expanding Copilot Vision to mobile and Windows desktop apps. It is an image-understanding feature, and it can use the device's camera to look at the surroundings and answer user queries. The feature can also analyse real-time video from the camera and photos stored in the phone's gallery. On the desktop, it can also read the screen and interact with the content. Vision will first be introduced for Windows Insider starting next week.

Copilot Pages will also allow users to share their notes, content, and research with the chatbot, and it will organise, format, and simplify it for easier viewing. Users can also ask queries based on the information shared and add the revised information with a single tap.

Similar to Google's NotebookLM (and now Gemini), Copilot is also getting a podcast creation feature. Dubbed Pocasts, it can create a personalised audio session of content based on the user's interests. Users can continue to chat with Copilot while listening to the podcast to gain a better understanding of the topic being discussed.

Microsoft is also pitching the AI chatbot as a shopping assistant. It says that Copilot can now perform research, build comparisons, and offer advice when shopping for a specific product. It can also be used to get notifications about price drops and sales. Users will also be able to purchase products directly from the Copilot app.

Finally, two more features are being rolled out — Deep Research and Copilot Search. The former allows users to conduct multi-step research on a complex topic and prepare a comprehensive report, while the latter is available in Bing and offers a unified experience of traditional search and generative search. Copilot Search shows detailed responses in Bing with cited sources and website suggestions for deeper understanding.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Krafton's The Sims Competitor inZOI Crosses 1 Million Copies Sold in a Week After Steam Early Access Launch

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Copilot AI Upgraded With Memory, Podcasts and Agentic Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 May Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  5. JBL Tune Series 2 TWS Headsets With ANC, IP54 Rating Launched in India
  6. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch Date Announced
  7. Poco M7 5G Review: Familiar Territory
  8. Microsoft's Copilot Can Now Research, Shop, and Complete Tasks on Web
  9. Jio Extends Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription Till April 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge European Price Details, Storage Variants Leaked
  2. The Duskbloods Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Says FromSoftware Not Moving Away From Single-Player Games
  3. Apple Appealing Against UK 'Back Door' Order, Tribunal Confirms
  4. Google Moves Gemini 2.5 Pro to Public Preview, Offers Higher Rate Limits in AI Studio
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along
  6. Bungie Set to Reveal Marathon Gameplay in a Showcase This Week
  7. WazirX's Restructuring Scheme Approved by Over 93 Percent Creditors, Refunds to Start Soon
  8. New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design
  9. Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Get Compact Flat Display and Customisable Shortcut Key
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »