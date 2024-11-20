Gemini is getting upgraded with a new feature that will allow it to remember specific information about a user's interests and preferences. On Tuesday, Google announced the new update for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. With this, users can ask Gemini to remember information about themselves and it will continue to tailor its responses accordingly in all future conversations. This feature is currently only available to the paid subscribers of the chatbot and can be accessed on both the Web and the app.

Gemini Can Now Remember Users' Interests and Preferences

Memory function in AI models is one of the most requested features. The capability allows the AI to remember certain information across sessions, and the user does not have to repeat the information in prompts over and over. This information can be anything from the user's name and birthday to their preferred response style and profession. This limitation is also a major bottleneck that prevents chatbots from becoming a companion or assistants to humans, as every new conversation always starts with a blank slate.

Recently, AI firms have recognised this shortcoming and have begun working on this feature. Earlier this year, OpenAI added the Memory feature in ChatGPT. Other major players such as Anthropic and Microsoft also have a similar function available in their chatbots.

But so far, Google's AI bot could not remember the context from a previous conversation even if the user explicitly told it to not forget it. However, with the update rolled out on Tuesday, users will finally be able to do this.

In its updates page, the tech giant detailed the new feature dubbed Saved Info. With this, users can tell Gemini to remember their interests and preferences. This can be done either via natural conversations by adding “Remember” or “Do not forget” before the information or manually by visiting the Saved Info page.

Once certain information has been saved by Gemini, it will remember it in all future conversations. Users can also take advantage of this feature by customising and structuring the responses generated by the AI chatbot. Google says users can view, edit, or delete any information shared with Gemini, and whenever the AI chatbot uses the Saved Info, it will display it on the screen.

Notably, the company did not reveal whether it can access the information shared with Gemini via Saved Info or if the AI will be trained on such data. It is also not clear whether deleting a piece of information from Saved Info will also delete it from Google's AI servers. The feature is currently available in English with the Gemini Advanced subscription. Notably, the subscription can be purchased as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan.