OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, and More

As the weekend is round the corner, here are some top OTT releases for weekend binge-watching.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 June 2025 06:00 IST
OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases for the week

  • Top OTT Releases include comedy, thriller, suspense, and action
  • Kapil Sharma and Found return with a new season
  • Streaming platforms include Netflix, Prime Video, Z5, JioHotstar
With the weekend gearing up, your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases for the week. From comedy talk shows to gripping thrillers and spine-chilling crime sequences, this week promises to be packed with high entertainment. Some of the top releases for the week include Detective Sherdill, Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, and more, wherein, you will be able to stream them on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, etc. Here, we've curated a list of movies and series to Binge-watch this weekend. Explore now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Kerala Crime Files (Season 2)

  • Release Date: June 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Aju Varghese, Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Sanju Sanichen, Jeo Baby, Navas Vallikunnu

After a successful first season, Kerala Crime Files is back with its new season. This Malayalam crime drama series revolves around a police officer who goes mysteriously missing. The police investigation further exposes shocking secrets, gaps in the laws, and more. The plot is gripping and filled with massive suspense.

Ground Zero

  • Release Date: June 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Aeklavya Tomer, Rockey Raina, Qazi Faiz

Based on the life of BSF Officer Narendra Nath Dubey, Ground Zero is an action-thriller movie that stars Emraan Hashmin in the lead role. The movie follows Officer Dubey's take on the probe to investigate the mastermind behind the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple terror attack. This 2-year investigation of capturing Ghazi Baba turned out to be the country's biggest anti-terror operation. The movie is packed with ultimate thrill and watch-worthy sequences.

Detective Sherdil

  • Release Date: June 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunkey Pandey

Directed by Ravi Chabbariya, Detective Sherdil is a light-hearted crime investigative story embedded with epic comedy and humour. The movie revolves around an amateur detective, Sherrill, who, collectively with Natasha, digs in to solve a murder mystery. However, the case takes a turn when the investigation theory changes from murder to a planned conspiracy. Will they be able to crack the case?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

  • Release Date: June 21, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Comedy, Talk Show, Reality
  • Cast: Kapil Sharma, Navjoth Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek

For all the comedy lovers, The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its new season. Also, this Season, marks the return of the OG Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both Archana Puran Singh and Sidhu will be witnessed sharing the seat while Kapil Interviews the celebrities. The first episode will feature Salman Khan as a guest. The epic comedy, laughter, and giggles are coming back with season 3. Do not miss.

Prince and Family

  • Release Date: June 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Johny Antony, Siddique, Bindu Pannikar

Directed by Binto Stephen, Prince and Family is a Malayalam comedy movie. The movie revolves around an introverted man who owns a bridal boutique and gets married to a free-spirited world. The marriage to these two completely opposite souls creates chaos and comedy in the family. The movie is very light-hearted and full of laughter.

Found Season 2

  • Release Date: June 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Crime, Drama
  • Cast: Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi

Found Season 2 is an NBC crime drama series that follows Margaret, portrayed by Kelli Williams, who, along with her team, investigates the cases of the missing persons. The series is quite intense and comprises electrifying action sequences.

We Were Liars

  • Release Date: June 18, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Psychological Thriller
  • Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli

We Were Liars is a psychological thriller series that is set to release this week only on Prime Video. The series revolves around a 17-year-old, Cady Sinclair, hailing from a wealthy family who tragically suffers an accident and finds it hard to remember events from the past. The series is packed with ultimate suspense, and the twists will keep the viewers hooked to their seats.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso Netflix June 19, 2025
K-Pop Demon Hunters Netflix June 20, 2025
First Copy Amazon MX Player June 20, 2025
Olympo Netflix June 20, 2025
Semi-Soeter Netflix June 20, 2025
The Buccaneers Season 2 Apple TV+ June 18, 2025
The Waterfront Netflix June 19, 2025
Grenfell: Uncovered Netflix June 20, 2025
Jinn - The Pet SunNXT June 20, 2025
Oka Pathakam Prakaaram SunNXT June 20, 2025
Tharunam Aha Tamil June 20, 2025
Aap Kaise Ho SunNXT June 20, 2025
OTT, OTTReleases, Weekend, Netflix, Z5, JioHotstar, WeekendWatch, TVSeries, Movies
