With the weekend gearing up, your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases for the week. From comedy talk shows to gripping thrillers and spine-chilling crime sequences, this week promises to be packed with high entertainment. Some of the top releases for the week include Detective Sherdill, Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, and more, wherein, you will be able to stream them on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, etc. Here, we've curated a list of movies and series to Binge-watch this weekend. Explore now:
Top OTT Releases This Week
Kerala Crime Files (Season 2)
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Aju Varghese, Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Sanju Sanichen, Jeo Baby, Navas Vallikunnu
After a successful first season, Kerala Crime Files is back with its new season. This Malayalam crime drama series revolves around a police officer who goes mysteriously missing. The police investigation further exposes shocking secrets, gaps in the laws, and more. The plot is gripping and filled with massive suspense.
Ground Zero
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Aeklavya Tomer, Rockey Raina, Qazi Faiz
Based on the life of BSF Officer Narendra Nath Dubey, Ground Zero is an action-thriller movie that stars Emraan Hashmin in the lead role. The movie follows Officer Dubey's take on the probe to investigate the mastermind behind the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple terror attack. This 2-year investigation of capturing Ghazi Baba turned out to be the country's biggest anti-terror operation. The movie is packed with ultimate thrill and watch-worthy sequences.
Detective Sherdil
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee 5
- Genre: Comedy, Mystery
- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunkey Pandey
Directed by Ravi Chabbariya, Detective Sherdil is a light-hearted crime investigative story embedded with epic comedy and humour. The movie revolves around an amateur detective, Sherrill, who, collectively with Natasha, digs in to solve a murder mystery. However, the case takes a turn when the investigation theory changes from murder to a planned conspiracy. Will they be able to crack the case?
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
- Release Date: June 21, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Comedy, Talk Show, Reality
- Cast: Kapil Sharma, Navjoth Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek
For all the comedy lovers, The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its new season. Also, this Season, marks the return of the OG Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both Archana Puran Singh and Sidhu will be witnessed sharing the seat while Kapil Interviews the celebrities. The first episode will feature Salman Khan as a guest. The epic comedy, laughter, and giggles are coming back with season 3. Do not miss.
Prince and Family
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Johny Antony, Siddique, Bindu Pannikar
Directed by Binto Stephen, Prince and Family is a Malayalam comedy movie. The movie revolves around an introverted man who owns a bridal boutique and gets married to a free-spirited world. The marriage to these two completely opposite souls creates chaos and comedy in the family. The movie is very light-hearted and full of laughter.
Found Season 2
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Cast: Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi
Found Season 2 is an NBC crime drama series that follows Margaret, portrayed by Kelli Williams, who, along with her team, investigates the cases of the missing persons. The series is quite intense and comprises electrifying action sequences.
We Were Liars
- Release Date: June 18, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli
We Were Liars is a psychological thriller series that is set to release this week only on Prime Video. The series revolves around a 17-year-old, Cady Sinclair, hailing from a wealthy family who tragically suffers an accident and finds it hard to remember events from the past. The series is packed with ultimate suspense, and the twists will keep the viewers hooked to their seats.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso
|Netflix
|June 19, 2025
|K-Pop Demon Hunters
|Netflix
|June 20, 2025
|First Copy
|Amazon MX Player
|June 20, 2025
|Olympo
|Netflix
|June 20, 2025
|Semi-Soeter
|Netflix
|June 20, 2025
|The Buccaneers Season 2
|Apple TV+
|June 18, 2025
|The Waterfront
|Netflix
|June 19, 2025
|Grenfell: Uncovered
|Netflix
|June 20, 2025
|Jinn - The Pet
|SunNXT
|June 20, 2025
|Oka Pathakam Prakaaram
|SunNXT
|June 20, 2025
|Tharunam
|Aha Tamil
|June 20, 2025
|Aap Kaise Ho
|SunNXT
|June 20, 2025