Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is set to be launched in India later today. The handset is expected to arrive as a direct successor to the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G, which was introduced in March 2024. Through various teasers, the company has revealed some details about the handset, including its design, colour options, and camera capabilities. It is teased to be the segment's slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved screen.

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone and considering the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, here's everything you need to know ahead of its India launch.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India and Availability

The official price of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India is yet to be revealed. We can expect it to be placed in the Rs. 25,000 segment. At this price point, the handset could compete against other options in the market such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and the Motorola Edge 60.

Vivo has teased that it may be offered in a Freestyle White shade alongside two other colour options. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

Reports suggest that the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G may feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has teased that its panel will offer a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, the upcoming smartphone may have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It could ship with FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and may have an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The handset is said to come with several AI-backed features. The suite may include Google's Circle-to-Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink.

In the camera department, Vivo is reported to equip the Y400 Pro 5G with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it is said to sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for video chats. The company has confirmed that Vivo Y400 Pro 5G's front and rear cameras will support video recording in up to 4K resolution.

The handset is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery and may support wired fast charging at 90W. More details about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G are expected to go official during its launch in India today.