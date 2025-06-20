Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is teased to be the segment’s slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 07:00 IST
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Freestyle White will be one of the shades of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will get 4K video recording on front and rear camera
  • The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • It is speculated to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India
Advertisement

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is set to be launched in India later today. The handset is expected to arrive as a direct successor to the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G, which was introduced in March 2024. Through various teasers, the company has revealed some details about the handset, including its design, colour options, and camera capabilities. It is teased to be the segment's slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved screen.

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone and considering the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, here's everything you need to know ahead of its India launch.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India and Availability

The official price of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India is yet to be revealed. We can expect it to be placed in the Rs. 25,000 segment. At this price point, the handset could compete against other options in the market such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and the Motorola Edge 60.

Vivo has teased that it may be offered in a Freestyle White shade alongside two other colour options. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

Reports suggest that the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G may feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has teased that its panel will offer a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, the upcoming smartphone may have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It could ship with FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and may have an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The handset is said to come with several AI-backed features. The suite may include Google's Circle-to-Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink.

In the camera department, Vivo is reported to equip the Y400 Pro 5G with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it is said to sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for video chats. The company has confirmed that Vivo Y400 Pro 5G's front and rear cameras will support video recording in up to 4K resolution.

The handset is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery and may support wired fast charging at 90W. More details about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G are expected to go official during its launch in India today.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
Realme 15 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Lite Variant Surfaces Online

Related Stories

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  4. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Poco F7 5G to Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions, Charging Capacity Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With Up to 36 Hours Battery Launched in India
  8. Vivo T4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Chipset Confirmed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Date Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications
  2. Fast Radio Bursts Reveal Universe’s Missing Matter Hidden in Cosmic Intergalactic Fog
  3. Apollo Astronauts Found Orange Glass Beads on the Moon, Scientists Now Know Why
  4. World’s Oldest Tailored Dress Found in Egyptian Tomb Dates Back Over 5,000 Years
  5. Ancient Footprints in White Sands Confirm Humans Reached America 23,000 Years Ago
  6. Humanoid Robot Achieves Controlled Flight Using Jet Propulsion and AI Systems
  7. Curiosity Rover Reaches Uyuni Quad, Begins New Mars Mapping and Surface Analysis Campaign
  8. NASA to Gather Reentry Imagery of European Commercial Capsule Using High-Altitude Aircraft
  9. ESA's Proba-3 Unveils First-Ever Artificial Solar Eclipse Images from Precision Satellite Formation
  10. My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »