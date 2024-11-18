Gemini, the native artificial intelligence (AI) model created by Google, will reportedly not be integrated with the iPhone for a few more months. Earlier this year, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI, where the latter's AI platform ChatGPT will be integrated with the former's AI suite, Apple Intelligence. This integrated AI experience will reportedly be rolled out to users in December. However, Gemini, which was also touted to be integrated into Apple Intelligence, is said to be delayed in order to give ChatGPT an exclusive window.

Gemini Integration With the iPhone to Reportedly Occur in 2025

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple Intelligence integration with Google Gemini is not planned till 2025. The update comes after Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple commented about it in an interview at the company's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2024). The executive said that the Cupertino-based tech giant might integrate its AI suite with other models such as Gemini.

While Federighi mentioned integration with multiple AI models is possible, the specific name-dropping of Gemini raised curiosity among enthusiasts. Now, the Bloomberg report sheds further light on this development. Gurman claimed that Gemini is not expected to arrive in iOS until next year. However, whether that would happen in the first half of the year or near the iPhone 17 series launch remains unclear.

Gurman claims that Apple might be looking to give OpenAI a window of exclusivity before it integrates any other AI model. It is not known whether this was a clause mentioned in the partnership agreement or if Apple has agreed to this as it is not paying the AI firm for ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence.

With regard to future updates to Apple Intelligence, the journalist also says that the iOS 18.2 update which is scheduled to arrive in December will finally bring Apple Intelligence to all compatible iPhone models. However, this global release will not include either Europe or China.

The report claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant could expand Apple Intelligence to countries under the European Union in April 2025, and expansion into China is not likely till the iOS 19 release in October.