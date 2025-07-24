Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode

GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode

The GitHub Spark tool is powered by Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 19:03 IST
GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode

Photo Credit: GitHub

Developers can build apps with Spark using prompts, visual editing controls, or Copilot code completions

Highlights
  • Spark can generate apps with frontend and backend capabilities
  • Developers can add AI features in apps powered by third-party models
  • GitHub Spark is available in public preview for Copilot Pro+ users
Advertisement

GitHub Spark, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool available within the GitHub Copilot, was released on Thursday. Available in public preview, it is a vibe coding tool that allows users to generate apps via natural language descriptions. The Microsoft-owned platform also allows users to collaborate with the AI to better control the outcome in multiple ways. Powered by Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, the tool can generate both the backend and frontend capabilities of the app, and it can be directly published once the developer is satisfied with the end result.

GitHub Spark Is Now Available to Copilot Pro+ Users

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the release of GitHub Spark. The AI-powered tool was first announced in October 2024, and it is now available in public preview to GitHub's Copilot Pro+ subscribers. Notably, the subscription is priced at $39 (roughly Rs. 3,370) a month or $390 (roughly Rs. 33,700) annually.

With this tool, available within Copilot, developers can generate micro apps dubbed Sparks. These micro apps are fully functional and come with both backend and frontend capabilities. The app generation is powered by Claude Sonnet 4, according to GitHub changelog. Interestingly, developers do not require setup for this, with the data, large language model (LLM) inference, hosting, deployment, and GitHub authentication all available right within the tool.

Additionally, developers can also add AI features into these apps. These features can be powered by third-party AI models from OpenAI, Meta, DeepSeek, xAI, and more. Users can directly integrate these models' capabilities without needing an application programming interface (API) key.

GitHub Spark also allows developers to collaborate with the AI to build their desired apps. If they feel that the first iteration is not satisfactory, they can add additional natural language commends or directly change the frontend elements via visual controls. Alternatively, developers can also use GitHub Copilot's code completions to write, edit, or change code snippets.

Developers can also create a repository with GitHub Actions and Dependabot with just a single click. This way, the entire project remains synchronised. Additionally, by opening codespace, they can ask Copilot agent to iterate on the Spark and build on top of it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GitHub, GitHub Spark, Copilot, Claude, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Acquires 2.5 Percent Stake in Elden Ring Publisher Bandai Namco

Related Stories

GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  3. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With These Features
  5. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Lego Game Boy 1:1 Ratio Replica Set Launched for Nintendo Fans
  7. Meta AI on WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Have Real-Time Voice Chats
  8. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
  9. AppleCare One Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under a Single Plan
#Latest Stories
  1. GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode
  2. CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus Sale to Start in India on July 25: All Details
  3. Lego Game Boy 1:1 Ratio Replica Set Launched for Nintendo Fanboys: All Details
  4. Sony Acquires 2.5 Percent Stake in Elden Ring Publisher Bandai Namco
  5. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI
  6. Android 16 Will Be the Last Major Software Update for These Motorola Phones
  7. CloudSEK Researchers Expose Social Media-Based Counterfeit Currency Network, Unmasks Perpetrators
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor
  9. iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  10. Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »