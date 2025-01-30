Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Adds DeepSeek R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub

Microsoft Adds DeepSeek-R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub

Microsoft said it has conducted red teaming and safety evaluations on the DeepSeek-R1 AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 15:37 IST
Microsoft Adds DeepSeek-R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub

Photo Credit: Reuters

Distilled versions of DeepSeek-R1 will soon be available to Copilot+ PC users

Highlights
  • DeepSeek-R1 is available via a serverless endpoint on Azure
  • It can be searched in the model catalogue of Azure AI Foundry
  • The AI model has been added as a public preview on GitHub
Advertisement

Microsoft added support for the recently released DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model to its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub on Wednesday. The reasoning-focused AI model can now be accessed via these platforms. The Redmond-based tech giant also highlighted that it has conducted rigorous safety evaluations to ensure that the model is safe to use for both individual and commercial purposes. Additionally, the company is also bringing distilled versions of the R1 model to Copilot+ PC users via the AI Toolkit.

Microsoft Brings DeepSeek-R1 to Azure AI Foundry, GitHub

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that the DeepSeek-R1 AI model is now available in the model catalogue of Azure AI Foundry and GitHub. Notably, Azure AI Foundry is an enterprise-focused platform where developers can build, evaluate, and develop generative AI applications and custom copilots.

Making the announcement, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of AI Platform, Asha Sharma said, “One of the key advantages of using DeepSeek R1 or any other model on Azure AI Foundry is the speed at which developers can experiment, iterate, and integrate AI into their workflows.”

The post also highlighted that the company conducted red teaming and safety evaluations on the R1 model, including automated assessment of model behaviour as well as extensive security reviews. Microsoft stated that it has ensured to mitigate potential risks. Azure AI Foundry also provides additional safety via its Content Safety filtering system and the Safety Evaluation System.

To use DeepSeek-R1, users can search for it in the model catalogue. After spotting it, they will have to open the model card and click on deploy. This will provide the user with the inference application programming interface (API) required to run the model.

Distilled DeepSeek-R1 Coming to Copilot+ PCs Users

In a separate post, Microsoft announced that it is bringing optimised versions of DeepSeek-R1 to Copilot+ PCs. These distilled versions will first arrive on the Snapdragon X-powered devices and later will be added to the Intel Core Ultra 200V chipset and others. The first model release will be the DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B model which can be accessed via the AI Toolkit. The 7B and 14B variants will be added later.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, DeepSeek, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Azure, GitHub
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue
Vodafone Makes World's First Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone

Related Stories

Microsoft Adds DeepSeek-R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  2. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Borrow Key Design Elements from iPhone 14
  5. Budget 2025: Crypto Firms Are Hoping to See These Announcements
  6. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
  7. CERT-in Warns Apple Users About Severe Security Flaws
  8. Windows 11 Start Menu Now Integrates iPhone Support
  9. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Adds DeepSeek-R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub
  2. CERT-in Warns Of High-Risk Security Flaws In Apple Products
  3. Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users
  4. GoPro Hero Gets a New 4:3 Aspect Ratio Option for 4K Video Recording
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue
  6. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026
  8. DeepSeek Blocked on App Store, Google Play Store in Italy
  9. Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »