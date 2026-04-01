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Gmail's AI Inbox Feature With Smart Prioritisation Rolls Out for Google AI Ultra Subscribers in the US

The Gmail AI Inbox rollout builds on earlier Gemini features like natural language search, email summaries, Help Me Write, and Suggested Replies.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 10:54 IST
Gmail's AI Inbox Feature With Smart Prioritisation Rolls Out for Google AI Ultra Subscribers in the US

Photo Credit: Google

AI Inbox was first introduced to a small group of testers in January

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Highlights
  • Gmail AI Inbox groups emails into tasks and updates
  • Gmail redesign focuses on summaries instead of email lists
  • Premium Gmail users get early access to AI inbox experience
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Gmail is rolling out its AI-powered Inbox feature to select Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, expanding on the Gemini-driven updates it introduced earlier this year. The new feature adds a dedicated AI view within Gmail that highlights priority emails, surfaces actionable tasks, and groups less urgent updates into summaries. It is said to be designed to reduce inbox clutter and help users quickly focus on what matters most, building on Google's broader push to integrate AI more deeply across its email experience.

Gmail's AI Inbox Feature Splits Email Into Two Sections

Gmail said in an X post that it has introduced an AI-powered Inbox with smart prioritisation and personalised briefings, now rolling out in beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. The new AI Inbox appears as a separate view alongside the traditional inbox and is designed to surface priority information, rather than requiring users to scan individual emails.

The AI Inbox feature splits emails into two sections. While suggested to-dos highlight messages that need action, such as bills, reminders, or deadlines, and show what needs to be done, topics to catch up on cover less urgent updates, grouping things like travel plans, events, and purchases into quick summaries. These appear as interactive cards that link back to the original emails.

AI Inbox was first introduced to a small group of testers in January and is now rolling out in beta. It runs on Gemini 3 and processes data within what Google describes as a dedicated privacy environment. Users can turn off AI features through Gmail settings, and the company says personal Workspace data is not used to train its AI models.

The Gmail AI Inbox rollout builds on earlier Gemini features in Gmail, like natural language search, email summaries, Help Me Write, and Suggested Replies. While some of these tools are available to all users, AI Inbox is currently limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers, priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,400) per month in the US. Google is expected to expand availability over time as testing continues.

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Further reading: Gmail AI Inbox, Gmail, AI, Google AI Ultra, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Gmail's AI Inbox Feature With Smart Prioritisation Rolls Out for Google AI Ultra Subscribers in the US
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