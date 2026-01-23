Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos

Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode will let users see more contextual results in Search, based on data from Gmail and Photos.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 January 2026 12:42 IST
Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos

Photo Credit: Google

Google said Personal Intelligence in AI Mode can be used for product recommendations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google introduced Personal Intelligence in Gemini earlier this month
  • AI Mode can reference Gmail and Photos for custom answers
  • Personal Intelligence is an opt-in feature and can be turned off
Advertisement

Google is expanding Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search. On Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that allows chatbots to connect to various Google apps and draw context to tailor the responses is now being added to AI Mode. With this, it can connect to Gmail and Google Photos to show results that are more relevant to the user. Interestingly, the company released the technology in Gemini earlier this month, highlighting that it will reduce the need for users to repeat details in queries.

AI Mode Gets Personal Intelligence

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed the new upgrade to AI Mode in Search. It is currently rolling out as an experimental feature, as part of Google Labs. It will be available to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US, in English. Also, Personal Intelligence is currently only available for individual accounts, and not for Workspace business, enterprise, or education accounts.

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode lets users connect first-party Google platforms, such as Gmail and Google Photos, so that the search assistant can reference relevant information from those accounts when answering queries. Google said the feature can pick up cues from emails (reservations or bookings) and photos (locations or people) to provide context-aware suggestions and responses that would not be possible with generic web results alone.

For instance, a query about local attractions and places to eat could prompt AI Mode to use a hotel confirmation email stored in Gmail and recent travel photos to recommend nearby venues tailored to the user's trip. Google shared another example where AI Mode can draw on photo content to suggest activities suited to past interests. These personalised prompts are only generated when users explicitly enable the feature and grant permission to access data from connected services.

On privacy and security, the tech giant said that Personal Intelligence is an opt-in feature that is optional and is entirely user-controlled. Users must toggle the feature on in AI Mode, and they can disconnect Gmail or Photos at any time, which stops the AI from accessing those data sources. Google also said that while the system references connected data to help generate answers, it does not train its models directly on personal Gmail or Photos content; these interactions are limited to providing context for specific queries.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google, AI Mode, Google Search, Personal Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Motorola Signature Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Triple 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Related Stories

Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  4. Forza Horizon 6 Will Feature the Largest Map Yet in a Horizon Game
  5. iQOO 15R Global Variant Arrives on Geekbench With These Specifications
  6. Apple Could Introduce a Smaller Dynamic Island With iPhone 18 Pro Models
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4, Sirai, Mario, Steal, and More
  8. Google's Personal Intelligence Comes to AI Mode in Search
  9. Vivo V70 FE Key Details Emerge via EU Energy Label Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Update Causes Classic Outlook to Become Unresponsive; Users Urged to Use Webmail
  2. Realme Note 80 Moniker Revealed via SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay, Cars and Features Revealed; Release Date Confirmed
  4. Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos
  5. iQOO 15R Global Variant Arrives on Geekbench With Key Specifications Ahead of Imminent India Launch
  6. Motorola Signature Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Triple 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  7. Adobe Acrobat’s AI Chatbot Will Now Let You Edit PDF With Text Prompts
  8. Vivo V70 FE Battery Capacity, Energy Efficiency and Other Details Revealed via Certification Site
  9. Honor Magic V6, Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Will Debut at MWC 2026
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Retro Dual-Tone Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »