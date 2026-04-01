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Google Finally Lets Users Change Their Gmail Address; US Rollout Begins

The functionality is currently rolling out only to Gmail users in the US.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 April 2026 09:01 IST
Google Finally Lets Users Change Their Gmail Address; US Rollout Begins

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google previously let users change their email addresses, but only if it was a third-party one

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Highlights
  • Users can now modify the part before “@gmail.com” without losing data
  • They can change their Gmail address only once every 12 months
  • The old Gmail address will continue to work as an email alias, per Google
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Google on Tuesday announced a long-standing update that finally allows users to change their primary Gmail address. It marks a significant shift as Google previously did not allow users to modify their main Gmail address once the account was created. According to the Mountain View-based tech giant, it applies to a user's entire Google Account, including services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, and Google Drive. The functionality, however, is currently rolling out only to users in the US.

The company, notably, first hinted towards this capability in December 2025, when it updated its support page with the mention of the ability to change the Gmail address. At the time, however, it was yet to be rolled out.

Changing Gmail Address

With this update, users can switch to a new @gmail.com address. This means they will continue to receive emails sent to their previous address and can still use it to sign in or send messages. Google says users can change their email address once per year, up to three times in total, and all emails, data, and account history will remain intact during the transition.

They can also revert to their previous email address later, if needed.

Once the user selects a new Gmail address, their existing one will be treated as an alias, the company said. All contacts, Drive files, emails, photos, purchases, and subscriptions will remain intact. Existing sign-in access for services like Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Maps is also confirmed to remain unaffected.

The feature is expected to be particularly useful for long-time Gmail users who may want to move away from older or less professional email IDs. Until now, while Gmail allowed aliases and additional addresses, it did not support changing the primary account email itself.

How to Change Your Gmail Address

  1. On your Android or iOS device, go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in if prompted.
  2. At the top of the page, tap Personal info
  3. Tap Email, then select Google Account email
  4. Under the Google Account email, tap Change Google Account email.
  5. Type the new username you want. It must be available and not previously used and deleted.
  6. Tap Change email, then select Yes, change email.
  7. Complete the process as instructed. Once done, your new Gmail address will become your primary email, while the old one will remain as an alternate email.

Google, however, noted that switching to a new Gmail address may lead to issues using Google's services and features. Those who use Chromebooks, sign in with Google Convenience, and Remote Desktop, must follow some extra steps, as detailed on the support page.

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Further reading: Google, GMail
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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