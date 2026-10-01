Technology News
English Edition

Fake iPhone Duo Pre-Order Site Targets Crypto Wallets With DarkSword Malware, Report Warns

The DarkSword exploit can target vulnerable iPhones simply by opening a malicious webpage.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 14:58 IST
Fake iPhone Duo Pre-Order Site Targets Crypto Wallets With DarkSword Malware, Report Warns

The fake preorder page uses an Apple-style design to make the scam appear legitimate

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The fake page offers a $500 voucher to attract potential victims
  • Malware also attempts to access messages, contacts, and emails
  • Apple patched the vulnerabilities exploited by the DarkSword chain
Advertisement

Crypto wallet scams have become more innovative in how they try to trick victims, and now scammers are making use of a fraudulent iPhone Duo pre-order website to attack vulnerable machines. The iPhone Duo will become available for pre-order from Friday, October 16, but fraudsters are attempting to lure people to the false website in order to place the pre-order already. The website hosting the virus looks very much like the original one and offers a $500 (roughly Rs. 48,100) discount voucher as an "Authorised Partner Exclusive".

DarkSword Payload Can Target Saved Wallet Credentials and Device Data

Security experts at Malwarebytes claim that the page is employing the DarkSword exploit chain, which exploits certain iPhones that are not yet updated. There is nothing you need to do, and an attack will be launched as soon as you open a page. If successful, it gathers device identification data and tries to send a list of installed apps as well as your Apple Notes content. After performing these actions, the malware focuses on crypto wallets. In particular, it searches for wallets like MetaMask, Phantom, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, and Tonkeeper. In addition to that, it also tries to extract saved credentials from the phone's keychain.

VoltCrypto Scams Discussion
Explore More...

Once it locates a wallet of interest and its server connections are successful, it tries to upload wallet files, extracted credentials, and thumbnail pictures. Disclosure of wallet files or credentials can endanger the safety of the funds. The program further attempts to gain access to the messages, contacts, call logs, voicemails, emails, calendar appointments, and cached location data. The payload is also capable of contacting its server to get additional instructions. The exploit chain was reported by Google back in March and fixed by Apple in the same month.

This is not the first time that Apple has been caught in the crossfire of crypto wallet scams. In July, the company faced a case filed by three customers who claimed to have lost about $1.8 million (roughly Rs. 17.24 crore) when they downloaded a fake Bitcoin wallet from Apple's App Store. This complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, and it asserts that Apple has neglected to examine the apps in question despite its claim that the App Store is a reputable place for downloads.

The recent fraud case serves as an indication of how cryptocurrency wallet users can be vulnerable to scams even without direct interaction with a fraudulent wallet app and authorisation for any transaction. Although DarkSword exploits have been fixed by Apple, the case has brought forward dangers associated with visiting shady links. Users need to make sure that they keep their devices up-to-date and avoid clicking on pre-order or discount-related links.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Scams, Apple iPhone Duo, Crypto Wallet
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Samsung Galaxy Glasses With Gemini AI to Launch Globally Next Month: Report

Related Stories

Fake iPhone Duo Pre-Order Site Targets Crypto Wallets With DarkSword Malware, Report Warns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Galaxy Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  2. Oppo F35 Series Could Be Launched in India With These MediaTek SoCs
  3. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Again Hiked by Rs. 5,000
  4. Redmi 17C First Impressions
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) Launched With Slimmer Build, Alexa+, Redesigned Remote
  6. Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage VariantsÂ 
  7. Redmi 17C 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  8. New Uncharted Game Reportedly in the Works With Nathan Drake Set to Return
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Hack Losses Reach $768 Million in September, Marking 2026’s Worst Month
  4. Nike Apex Racing Shoe Launched With Double-Stacked Air Zoom Platform, Carbon Fibre Flyplate
  5. India Sees Stronger Centralised Crypto Exchange Inflows Than Singapore, Australia
  6. Google Announces Gemini 4 Argon With Longer Output Limit: See Features, Availability
  7. Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch
  8. 'Xbox Is Not for Sale': CEO Asha Sharma Denies Microsoft Wants to Divest Struggling Gaming Unit
  9. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  10. Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »