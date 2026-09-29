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Flipkart Products Get Buy Button in Google Gemini and AI Mode Test: Report

The reported integration could be different from the checkout system Google has been developing through its Universal Commerce Protocol, or UCP.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 11:15 IST
Flipkart Products Get Buy Button in Google Gemini and AI Mode Test: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google could expand the feature later in October

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Highlights
  • Selected users reportedly get a Buy button on Flipkart listings
  • The test includes smartphones, electronics and mobile accessories
  • Amazon listings reportedly lack the direct purchase option
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Google is reportedly testing a new way for buyers in India to shop from Flipkart directly through Gemini and AI Mode. The trial lets some users purchase selected Flipkart products from within Google's AI interfaces instead of visiting Flipkart separately. The option currently covers a limited range of products and users, with smartphones, electronics and mobile accessories among the items involved. Google is expected to expand the feature in October, ahead of India's festive shopping period, as AI platforms move further into online commerce.

Google Tests Direct Flipkart Purchases Through Gemini and AI Mode

According to a TechCrunch report, Google has started testing a Buy button on selected Flipkart product listings that appear in Gemini and AI Mode. The option reportedly takes users to a Flipkart-branded checkout flow after they select a product, allowing them to complete the purchase without leaving Google's AI interface.

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The trial is said to be limited to some users and a small number of products, including smartphones, electronics and mobile accessories. Other users can still find Flipkart products through Google's AI services, but may not see the option to buy them directly. Google is expected to expand the feature later in October, ahead of India's festive shopping season.

The reported integration could be different from the checkout system Google has been developing through its Universal Commerce Protocol, or UCP. Introduced earlier this year, UCP is an open standard intended to let AI agents interact with retailers throughout the shopping journey, including at checkout. Google had said eligible products could be purchased through Gemini and AI Mode using a Google-hosted checkout.

The company has since added capabilities that could let shoppers move products to a retailer's website to complete a purchase. In the Flipkart test, however, the checkout reportedly carries Flipkart branding. The technology behind the integration has not been disclosed.

Google had earlier named Flipkart as one of the merchants working with it on agentic shopping experiences in India. Details about how the partnership would work had not been announced at the time. Google also has a financial connection with Flipkart, having invested around $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,360 crore) in the company in 2024 as part of a Walmart-led funding round that gave it a minority stake.

The Buy option does not appear to be available for every retailer shown in Google's AI services. Amazon listings were also reportedly visible alongside Flipkart products in the test, but reportedly did not offer a direct purchase option.

The trial comes as Google, OpenAI and other AI companies explore ways to take AI shopping beyond product discovery and recommendations. These services could increasingly help users complete transactions rather than simply find or compare products.

A Google spokesperson reportedly said the company regularly tests new features that help users discover and connect with businesses, but did not provide further details about the Flipkart test. Flipkart had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The reported expansion would come ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which will open to all customers on October 9, with Plus, Black and eligible Flipkart Credit Card users getting early access from October 8.

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Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, Google AI Mode, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, AI shopping, Universal Commerce Protocol, UCP
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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