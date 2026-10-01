Redmi 17C 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the second addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget lineup. The phone joins the recently unveiled Redmi 17 5G. The new phone is set to go on sale soon in three distinct colour options. The Redmi 17C 5G is identical in terms of design and specifications to its global counterpart. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The Redmi 17C 5G also sports a 6.9-inch touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The handset gets a single rear camera unit.

Redmi 17C 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 17C 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999. The phone will go on sale in India on October 7 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi 17C 5G is offered in Coffee Brew, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn colourways.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 17C 5G is a dual-SIM handset. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen. It delivers up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 810 nits brightness in HBM, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent NTSC coverage. Moreover, it ships with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free. The Redmi 17C 5G gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Redmi 17C 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. The handset also features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB and storage expansion by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Redmi 17C 5G sports a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, which is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/ 30 fps. The smartphone also carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture. It features HDR mode, Soft-light ring, Portrait mode, Time-lapse mode, and Night mode.

The Redmi 17C 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and an e-compass. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and weighs about 211g.