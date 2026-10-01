Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi 17C 5G is offered in Coffee Brew, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 12:02 IST
Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi 17C 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 17C 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Redmi 17C 5G sports a 6.9-inch display
  • Redmi 17C 5G is 8.05mm thick
Advertisement

Redmi 17C 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the second addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget lineup. The phone joins the recently unveiled Redmi 17 5G. The new phone is set to go on sale soon in three distinct colour options. The Redmi 17C 5G is identical in terms of design and specifications to its global counterpart. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The Redmi 17C 5G also sports a 6.9-inch touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The handset gets a single rear camera unit.

Redmi 17C 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 17C 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999. The phone will go on sale in India on October 7 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi 17C 5G is offered in Coffee Brew, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn colourways.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 17C 5G is a dual-SIM handset. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen. It delivers up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 810 nits brightness in HBM, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent NTSC coverage. Moreover, it ships with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free. The Redmi 17C 5G gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Redmi 17C 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. The handset also features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB and storage expansion by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Redmi 17C 5G sports a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, which is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/ 30 fps. The smartphone also carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture. It features HDR mode, Soft-light ring, Portrait mode, Time-lapse mode, and Night mode.

The Redmi 17C 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and an e-compass. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and weighs about 211g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 17C 5G, Redmi, Redmi 17C 5G Price in India, Redmi 17C 5G India Launch, Redmi 17C 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Holds Above $84,000 as Whales Accumulate Despite Mixed Momentum

Related Stories

Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17C 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  2. These Galaxy Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  3. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  4. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
  5. New Uncharted Game Reportedly in the Works With Nathan Drake Set to Return
  6. Here's How Much OnePlus 16 Scored on AnTuTu With Its Flagship SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy M17e, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and More to Get Discounts
  2. New Uncharted Game Reportedly in Development at Naughty Dog, Launch Planned After Intergalactic
  3. Airbnb’s New Fall Update Adds Travel Map, AI Search, Social Features and More
  4. Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $84,000 as Whales Accumulate Despite Mixed Momentum
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) Launched With Slimmer Build, Redesigned Remote: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Launched With iPhone Support, Up to 790 Days of Battery Life
  8. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 to Get Siri Recap and Live Rewind Later This Year: All You Need to Know
  9. Apple to Launch Its First Smart Home Hub, HomePod Mini (2026) and More on October 13: Report
  10. From Wrong-Way Driving to Mobile Phones: How AI Will Now Catch Traffic Violations in Delhi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »