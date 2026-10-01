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  • Samsung Galaxy F08, Galaxy M08 Announced in India With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, Up to Six Years of OS Support: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F08, Galaxy M08 Announced in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Up to Six Years of OS Support: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 are offered in Dark Blue and Silver colour options, respectively.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 14:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy F08, Galaxy M08 Announced in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Up to Six Years of OS Support: Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 feature the chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 are 4G-only handsets
  • Samsung has yet to reveal the pricing details
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Samsung Galaxy M08 was announced in India on Thursday, along with the new Galaxy F08. The two handsets are the latest additions to the tech giant's budget Galaxy M and F lineups. While the company has revealed the specifications, features, design, and colour options of both phones, the pricing and availability details remain under wraps. The Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 are also identical in terms of hardware, with the only notable difference being the colourways. Both handsets feature a MediaTek Helio G series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phones carry a dual rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 have been listed on the Samsung India website, revealing most details about the phones. However, the company has yet to reveal the pricing details for the two phones, which could be announced on the day of their launch.

However, the handsets are confirmed to go on sale in India via the Samsung online store in 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 are offered in Dark Blue and Silver shades, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 Specifications, Features

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 are identical in technical specifications. The new dual-SIM phones ship with One UI 9, which is based on Android 17. The tech giant promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the two handsets. The Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 sport a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen, with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and 16 million colours.

The Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 are powered by the same 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The company claims that the handsets ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphones sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phones can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

Packing a 6,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 ship with support for 25W wired fast charging. The two also support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Both measure 167.4 x 77.4 x 8.0mm and weigh about 197g.

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Samsung Galaxy M08

Samsung Galaxy M08

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F08

Samsung Galaxy F08

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F08, Samsung Galaxy M08, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F08 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M08 Pricing in India, Samsung Galaxy F08 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M08 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F08 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M08 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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