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  • OnePlus 16 Scores Higher on AnTuTu in Firm’s Internal Testing Than Previously Anticipated; New Gaming Features Revealed

OnePlus 16 Scores Higher on AnTuTu in Firm’s Internal Testing Than Previously Anticipated; New Gaming Features Revealed

OnePlus 16 is confirmed to launch later this month with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2026 08:29 IST
OnePlus 16 Scores Higher on AnTuTu in Firm’s Internal Testing Than Previously Anticipated; New Gaming Features Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 16 will go on sale in three colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 will feature the new gaming kernel
  • OnePlus 16 will launch with Oppo’s triple gaming chips
  • OnePlus 16 was recently spotted on AnTuTu
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OnePlus 16 is scheduled to be launched in China later this month. The smartphone maker recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship handset will be equipped with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process. Now, the company has revealed the benchmark scores of the OnePlus 16, hinting at the performance it will deliver. Moreover, the tech firm has confirmed that the phone will be unveiled with multiple gaming-focused features, including the next-generation gaming kernel and Esports Tri-Core setup. The scores claimed by OnePlus are notably higher than the ones recently spotted online.

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Performance Teased

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus 16 managed to score 56,33,288 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform in its internal testing. Moreover, the tech firm claims that the OnePlus 16 will be launched with the next-generation Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel, which is claimed to allow the phone to run native 185 fps games. Apart from this, the handset will feature the new proprietary Esports Tri-Core, comprising Oppo's P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.

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The new score is notably higher than the one previously spotted online. Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 16, with the model number PYB110, has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with an overall score of 53,84,433. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 16 reportedly scored 14,58,283 points in AnTuTu's CPU performance test and 20,10,584 points in the GPU performance test. The smartphone was spotted with Android 17, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

Separately, in another post on Weibo, the smartphone maker revealed that the OnePlus 16 will be equipped with the next-generation “Glacier Cooling System” (translated from Chinese) for thermal management. The new vapour chamber is claimed to deliver 40 percent enhanced performance. It will also ship with the new “Glacial Thermal Conductive Gel”, offering 50 percent improved performance. Moreover, the handset will feature a horizontal grip design for extended gaming sessions, the company highlighted.

We already know that the OnePlus 16 will be launched in China on October 12 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The phone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. It is confirmed to go on sale in Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese) colour options. Additionally, the handset is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus 16 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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