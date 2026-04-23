Google is reportedly testing a refreshed and more vibrant design for its Gemini app on Android, hinting at a broader effort to improve usability and visual appeal. The update appears to focus on simplifying navigation while making the interface feel more modern and engaging. As Google continues to refine its AI offerings, these changes could help Gemini feel more polished and intuitive for everyday use, especially as competition in the AI assistant space grows across platforms and devices.

According to a report by Android Authority, the changes were first spotted by AssembleDebug, who is known for uncovering in-development features inside apps. The updated interface is said to focus on brighter visuals and a more organised layout.

Google may replace the existing light blue background with a deeper, more saturated shade that includes a gentle gradient. In dark mode, the company could move away from a plain black background and introduce a slightly more refined look. These changes are not yet available to users. The report says they were discovered in version 17.16.21 of the Google app through an APK teardown, which means the features are still under development and may change before release.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The Mountain View-based tech giant is also said to be experimenting with simpler and more minimal icons across the interface. It is expected to offer a cleaner and less cluttered design. These visual updates may apply not only to standard chats but also to temporary conversations and the Gemini Live experience.

In Gemini Live, Google may introduce different background styles for light and dark modes, instead of relying mostly on a dark interface as it does now. The company is also reportedly testing a new animated button that could replace the current waveform-style animation at the bottom of the screen. This element appears to be inspired by voice interaction designs seen in apps like ChatGPT.

The sidebar is expected to receive a major redesign as well, where it may expand to cover the full screen when opened, compared to the current layout that only takes up roughly 80 percent of the display width. Google could also relocate the account switcher from the main screen to the bottom section of this sidebar as part of a broader interface cleanup.

According to the report, Google include updated buttons for starting a new chat and sharing conversations, along with general layout adjustments that aim to streamline navigation. Since this information comes from an APK teardown, there is no confirmation that all these features will be released. Google may revise or remove some of these changes before they reach the stable version.