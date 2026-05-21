Google is trying hard to turn Gemini into a super app that can handle not only different tasks, but tasks in different apps and platforms. The Mountain View-based tech giant is achieving this through the underlying artificial intelligence (AI) models' agentic capabilities and third-party connectors. The first allows the chatbot to take actions via external tools, and the second allows Gemini access to third-party data hubs and platforms. The latest to announce dedicated connectors for the chatbot are Adobe and Canva.

Adobe, Canva to Release Gemini Connectors

In a blog post, Adobe announced that partnered with Google to bring the Adobe connector to Gemini over the next few weeks. With this, users of the AI chatbot will be able to access the company's various design and editing tools directly in Gemini. With support for the entire Creative Cloud, users will be assign Gemini tasks to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Express.

“Our vision has always been that Adobe's pro-grade creative tools should be available wherever creative work happens, not just inside our own apps,” the post stated. Notably, the company has already released a connector for Anthropic's Claude, bringing more than 50 tools to creative professionals. The company did not detail whether the paid Gemini subscribers will get any additional capabilities.

On the other hand, Canva has already started rolling out its connector for Gemini. In a press release, the company said it is being released to all Gemini tiers and all Canva plans in select markets in English and will be expanded later. Users can activate the dedicated agent by typing “@Canva” followed by their idea. “Canva designs created in the Gemini app are fully editable and connected to your Canva Brand Kit,” the company said.

The connector also brings together Google's Nano Banana image generation model with Canva's Magic Layers. So, after generating an image in the Gemini app, users can now bring it directly to Canva and refine different objects and elements to create the final version, instead of resorting to re-prompting.

“You can only experience the true potential of AI when it's connected to your brand and your context. Millions of people turn to Gemini for ideation and research, but they miss that brand, context & design that only Canva brings. Having the full power of Canva's platform right in Gemini makes it seamless to turn AI-generated content into polished work that's ready to scale,” said Cameron Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva.