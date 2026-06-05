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Google Expands Gemini Avatar to More Paid Users, Lets You Generate AI Content Featuring Yourself

The feature is powered by Google’s Gemini Omni, Google’s new AI model that is claimed to be capable of generating anything from any input.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 June 2026 09:03 IST
Google Expands Gemini Avatar to More Paid Users, Lets You Generate AI Content Featuring Yourself

Photo Credit: Google

Omni is Google's first video generation model that combines multimodal input in a single prompt

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Highlights
  • Gemini Avatar creates a personalized AI avatar of the user
  • Users must complete a camera-based facial training session
  • Only users aged 18 and older can create an AI avatar
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Google is rolling out its Gemini Avatar feature to a wider group of paid Gemini subscribers. It allows users to create an AI-powered digital version of themselves that can be used to generate videos and other content within Gemini. The feature is powered by Google's Gemini Omni, Google's new AI model that is claimed to be capable of generating anything from any input. First discovered during an APK teardown in March, Gemini Avatar is designed to replicate a user's appearance and voice.

Google Expands Gemini Avatar Rollout to Paid Subscribers

The avatar feature can be accessed through the Gemini app by navigating to Settings > Avatar (via Android Authority). Once enabled, users can create a personalised AI avatar mimicking their facial features, voice, and mannerisms. It can also be summoned within Gemini conversations using specific commands.

Gemini Avatar Discussion
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As per Google, the setup process is fairly straightforward. Users must first complete a camera-based training session where they hold their phone at eye level and follow on-screen prompts to capture their face from multiple angles. This enables Gemini to generate a detailed model of their facial structure.

The second stage involves voice training. Gemini asks users to read a series of random phrases and numbers aloud to the system. The company says this allows the system to analyse their speech patterns, tone, accent, and cadence. Once the setup phase is complete, the avatar is linked to the user's Google account and becomes available across Gemini experiences.

To ensure that the face and voice scans are accepted, users should ensure that their phone is held at eye level and the lighting is not too dim or too bright. Further, they are advised to make sure that their eyes, nose, and mouth are visible. The company allows glasses to be included as part of the avatar, but hats, sunglasses, and masks are not allowed. Lastly, there should not be any people or images of faces in the user's background.

Google has also announced several safeguards to address potential risks with realistic AI avatars. To begin with, users must be at least 18 years old to create an avatar. The account owner must also be physically present throughout the enrolment process. The company further emphasised that all videos generated using Gemini Avatar include Google's SynthID watermark. The invisible watermark is embedded directly into generated content and can be detected using Google tools. Google says this will help viewers identify AI-generated videos and reduce the risk of misuse.

The company has yet to announce whether the feature will also be available to free Gemini users.

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Further reading: Gemini Avatar, Gemini Omni, AI, Gemini, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Google Expands Gemini Avatar to More Paid Users, Lets You Generate AI Content Featuring Yourself
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