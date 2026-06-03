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Google Rolls Out Gemini Thinking Levels Across Platforms With 'Extended' Thinking Mode for All Users

Gemini’s app will now feature up to three thinking levels, namely standard, Extended Thinking, and Deep Thinking.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 17:38 IST
Google Rolls Out Gemini Thinking Levels Across Platforms With 'Extended' Thinking Mode for All Users

Gemini thinking levels are available to paid and free users

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Highlights
  • Gemini 3.5 Flash model features two thinking levels
  • Thinking levels are rolling out to the iOS and Android Gemini app
  • Google recently introduced the Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model
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Google has started rolling out thinking levels for multiple Gemini AI models across platforms, including the Android and iOS apps, a company executive has announced. The new modes are available to all paid and free users in select global markets, including India. The Gemini app now features up to three thinking levels, depending on the Gemini 3.5 and 3.1 series models. The list of levels also includes a new “Extended Thinking” mode, which lets Gemini take more time before providing an AI-generated answer to users. According to reports, this is expected to improve the quality of responses the Gemini app provides.

Gemini's Thinking Level Upgrade Now Available Across Platforms

On Wednesday, Google VP of Gemini and AI Studio, Josh Woodward, announced in a post on X that the Mountain View-based AI giant has started rolling out thinking levels for the browser, iOS, and Android versions of the Gemini app. The new thinking modes are available for the Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, Gemini 3.5 Flash, and Gemini 3.1 Pro models.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify that Gemini's thinking levels are available for all paid and free users in India. The three Gemini models have two thinking levels as standard. However, in the video shared by the Google executive, the Gemini 3.1 Pro model is shown to feature a third thinking level, dubbed Deep Think, which Google claims offers maximum parallel reasoning. Announced earlier this year, on February 12, the Deep Think is currently only accessible to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Meanwhile, Google says that the Standard thinking level is capable of answering “most questions”. On the other hand, the new “Extended Thinking” mode, according to Google, is best suited for “complex problem-solving”. As the name suggests, with Extended Thinking, Gemini AI will take more time than usual to provide results. According to an Android Authority report, Gemini's new Extended Thinking is expected (but not guaranteed) to generate better responses and more in-depth analysis.

This comes days after the tech giant hosted its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026. During the keynote presentation, the company showcased various new updates for the Gemini app, including the new Gemini 3.5 series. The first of the new lineup, namely Gemini 3.5 Flash, is currently available across platforms. However, the company plans to introduce the Gemini 3.5 Pro, which will succeed the current Gemini 3.1 Pro model, later this month.

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Further reading: Gemini Thinking Levels, Google, Gemini AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Rolls Out Gemini Thinking Levels Across Platforms With 'Extended' Thinking Mode for All Users
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