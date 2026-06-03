Google has started rolling out thinking levels for multiple Gemini AI models across platforms, including the Android and iOS apps, a company executive has announced. The new modes are available to all paid and free users in select global markets, including India. The Gemini app now features up to three thinking levels, depending on the Gemini 3.5 and 3.1 series models. The list of levels also includes a new “Extended Thinking” mode, which lets Gemini take more time before providing an AI-generated answer to users. According to reports, this is expected to improve the quality of responses the Gemini app provides.

Gemini's Thinking Level Upgrade Now Available Across Platforms

On Wednesday, Google VP of Gemini and AI Studio, Josh Woodward, announced in a post on X that the Mountain View-based AI giant has started rolling out thinking levels for the browser, iOS, and Android versions of the Gemini app. The new thinking modes are available for the Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, Gemini 3.5 Flash, and Gemini 3.1 Pro models.

✅ Papercut fixed: Thinking Levels are now available on Gemini across Web, iOS, and Android. pic.twitter.com/aF02kkUekW — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) June 3, 2026

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify that Gemini's thinking levels are available for all paid and free users in India. The three Gemini models have two thinking levels as standard. However, in the video shared by the Google executive, the Gemini 3.1 Pro model is shown to feature a third thinking level, dubbed Deep Think, which Google claims offers maximum parallel reasoning. Announced earlier this year, on February 12, the Deep Think is currently only accessible to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Meanwhile, Google says that the Standard thinking level is capable of answering “most questions”. On the other hand, the new “Extended Thinking” mode, according to Google, is best suited for “complex problem-solving”. As the name suggests, with Extended Thinking, Gemini AI will take more time than usual to provide results. According to an Android Authority report, Gemini's new Extended Thinking is expected (but not guaranteed) to generate better responses and more in-depth analysis.

This comes days after the tech giant hosted its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026. During the keynote presentation, the company showcased various new updates for the Gemini app, including the new Gemini 3.5 series. The first of the new lineup, namely Gemini 3.5 Flash, is currently available across platforms. However, the company plans to introduce the Gemini 3.5 Pro, which will succeed the current Gemini 3.1 Pro model, later this month.