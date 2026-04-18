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Google I/O 2026: From Android 17 to New AI Features, What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference

Google I/O 2026 will start on May 19, beginning with a keynote session by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Here's what to expect.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2026 08:00 IST
Google I/O 2026: From Android 17 to New AI Features, What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2026 may take place in the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California

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Highlights
  • Google I/O 2026 is officially set to return on May 20 and May 21
  • AI is expected to be the central focus, showcasing Gemini advancements
  • Android 17, now in beta, is slated for a full feature reveal at IO 2026
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Google I/O 2026 is all set to return in the summer as the company's one of the biggest showcases of the year. It is expected to outline its roadmap across artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and developer tools. With the 2026 edition of the annual developer conference, technology enthusiasts and developers can also look forward to developments around Google's strong emphasis on AI with Gemini and its expanding ecosystem. Apart from this, the event is also likely to showcase updates to Android, Chrome, and other platforms under the Mountain View-based tech giant's umbrella, with multiple sessions already teased.

Google I/O 2026 Date and Time, Where to Watch

This year, Google I/O 2026 will begin on May 19, according to the company's official announcement. The keynote session by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on the first day, followed by developer sessions and technical deep-dives over the two-day event.

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Registration for the event is open, and like previous years, it will be accessible to a global audience. The event will possibly be livestreamed on YouTube and the Google I/O microsite. Google, however, has yet to confirm the in-person venue. The conference is expected to return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O 2026: Expected Announcements

Similar to previous years, AI is expected to be the centrepiece of this year's event. Google has already teased sessions around its end-to-end AI stack, including updates across multimodal models, media generation, robotics, and intelligent agents. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also expected to showcase improvements to its infrastructure, potentially allowing developers to build and deploy AI applications more efficiently.

Android is another key focus area, with Android 17 expected to be detailed during the event. The OS is currently in the beta testing phase, with the tech giant rolling out the first beta update in February. It is likely to be released later this year, and Google could take the opportunity to showcase some of its features at its annual conference.

Google may highlight improvements in performance, media capabilities, and support for larger screens and desktop-like experiences. Updates to Jetpack Compose, Android's recommended modern toolkit for building native user interfaces, are also anticipated, alongside developer productivity tools.

Apart from this, the tech giant has teased new developments for Google Chrome, with a focus on making the web browser more capable and intelligent. This could include enhancements to web APIs, performance improvements, and new AI-powered browsing features.

On the developer side, Firebase is expected to evolve further into an “agent-native” platform. It would enable faster development of AI-powered applications. We can expect to learn more about integrations with AI Studio and tools designed for full-stack app development.

The Gemma open model family is also likely to receive updates, with new additions and tools. In addition, sessions on Flutter, Web UI, Android Studio, and Google Play have also been announced by the company.

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Further reading: Google, Google IO 2026, Google IO 2026 date, Google IO 2026 schedule, AI, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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