Google I/O 2026 is all set to return in the summer as the company's one of the biggest showcases of the year. It is expected to outline its roadmap across artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and developer tools. With the 2026 edition of the annual developer conference, technology enthusiasts and developers can also look forward to developments around Google's strong emphasis on AI with Gemini and its expanding ecosystem. Apart from this, the event is also likely to showcase updates to Android, Chrome, and other platforms under the Mountain View-based tech giant's umbrella, with multiple sessions already teased.

This year, Google I/O 2026 will begin on May 19, according to the company's official announcement. The keynote session by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on the first day, followed by developer sessions and technical deep-dives over the two-day event.

Registration for the event is open, and like previous years, it will be accessible to a global audience. The event will possibly be livestreamed on YouTube and the Google I/O microsite. Google, however, has yet to confirm the in-person venue. The conference is expected to return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O 2026: Expected Announcements

Similar to previous years, AI is expected to be the centrepiece of this year's event. Google has already teased sessions around its end-to-end AI stack, including updates across multimodal models, media generation, robotics, and intelligent agents. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also expected to showcase improvements to its infrastructure, potentially allowing developers to build and deploy AI applications more efficiently.

Android is another key focus area, with Android 17 expected to be detailed during the event. The OS is currently in the beta testing phase, with the tech giant rolling out the first beta update in February. It is likely to be released later this year, and Google could take the opportunity to showcase some of its features at its annual conference.

Google may highlight improvements in performance, media capabilities, and support for larger screens and desktop-like experiences. Updates to Jetpack Compose, Android's recommended modern toolkit for building native user interfaces, are also anticipated, alongside developer productivity tools.

Apart from this, the tech giant has teased new developments for Google Chrome, with a focus on making the web browser more capable and intelligent. This could include enhancements to web APIs, performance improvements, and new AI-powered browsing features.

On the developer side, Firebase is expected to evolve further into an “agent-native” platform. It would enable faster development of AI-powered applications. We can expect to learn more about integrations with AI Studio and tools designed for full-stack app development.

The Gemma open model family is also likely to receive updates, with new additions and tools. In addition, sessions on Flutter, Web UI, Android Studio, and Google Play have also been announced by the company.