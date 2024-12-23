Technology News
Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers

Deep Research was introduced as an agentic feature in the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:57 IST
Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers

Photo Credit: Google

Deep Research can run several new web searches based on its learnings

Highlights
  • Deep Research will support languages such as Arabic, Chinese, and more
  • Gemini Advanced users can access it wherever the chatbot is available
  • The Deep Research capability can be selected from Gemini’s model switcher
Google has expanded Gemini's agentic function, Deep Research, to more than 150 countries and 45 languages. The feature was unveiled alongside the Gemini 2.0 family of AI models earlier this month. However, its capabilities are currently tied to the 1.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model. The tech giant said that Deep Research can create multi-step research plans, run web searches, and prepare a detailed report on complex topics. Currently, Deep Research is only available in the web version of Gemini when accessing via a desktop device.

Gemini with Deep Research Now Available in More Than 45 Languages

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Google Gemini App announced that the Deep Research feature is now available in more than 150 countries in 45 languages for paid subscribers. Notably, this means Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research will be available everywhere Gemini works. It will be available in Arabic, Bengali, Chinese (Simplified / Traditional), Dutch, English, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Malayalam, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, 2 Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Urdu, Vietnamese, and other languages.

The Mountain View-based tech giant stated that the Deep Research feature will only be available with the Google One AI Premium Plan subscription which gives access to the Gemini Advanced. In India, a monthly subscription costs Rs. 1,950. The subscription is only available to those above the age of 18. Additionally, the company added that the availability of the feature may vary by device, country, and language.

As explained at the time of launch, Deep Research is an agentic feature. The user only has to add a query that requires technical and niche information or is complex and needs to be broken down into easier parts. Once the prompt is fed, the AI agent creates a multi-step research plan. Then, based on the plan, it finds relevant research papers, and articles, looks into recent developments in the field, and more.

Based on its learnings, the agent can also run several new web searches to gain a deeper understanding of the topic. Once the agent has enough information, it generates a detailed report. The user has the option to intervene during any step and either edit the research plan or add a follow-up prompt to modify the output.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Deep Research, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
