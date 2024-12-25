Technology News
Google Chrome Could Soon Reportedly Benefit from AI-Powered Gemini Live Capabilities

The feature is said to require microphone and location access on Google Chrome for desktop.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live was first unveiled at the Google I/O event earlier this year

Highlights
  • Flags for Gemini Live were reported in Chromium Gerrit
  • The feature uses the GLIC codename, possibly standing for Gemini Live
  • It is tipped to have a dedicated UI, toolbar access, and settings options
Gemini Live could soon make its way to the desktop version of Google Chrome, according to claims on social media by a tipster. The two-way conversational artificial intelligence (AI) feature was initially rolled out to Gemini Advanced users on Android in September and finally made its way to the iOS platform last month with the introduction of the Gemini for iOS app. However, flags for the feature discovered on the desktop version of a Chrome build suggest it could be the next home for Google's AI feature.

Gemini Live on Google Chrome

Tipster Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) detailed the rumoured arrival of Gemini Live on Google Chrome last month. A new feature flag was discovered in Chromium Gerrit, a code review tool for developers working on the Chromium open-source project. It is said to be implemented with the GLIC codename, which is speculated to be an abbreviation for Gemini Live in Chrome.

As per the tipster, activating the flag brings up an exclamation mark tab strip icon. The AI feature is reported to require microphone and location access and has its own settings page and a dedicated user interface (UI). Users may also have the option to access GLIC in the toolbar, open it with a keyboard shortcut, and “view and manage” its activity.

While its implementation in Chrome is said to have been spotted, it isn't possible to interact with the panel, as per the tipster.

Gemini Live Features

First unveiled at Google I/O 2024 in May, Gemini Live is an AI-powered feature which enables users to have real-time conversations with the chatbot using natural language. They can verbally ask the AI assistant queries, which responds to them similarly. It also allows for follow-up questions without having to provide the entire context every time.

In Gemini Live, users can choose between 10 different voices to chat with Gemini, each differing in pitch, regional accent, and energy levels. The AI feature supports over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages, such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

