Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development

Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development

Google Gemini Live Chats are also expected to work in the background on Android.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2024 14:44 IST
Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live feature is being developed as a part of Google’s Project Astra

Highlights
  • Gemini on Android currently works only when the app is in the foreground
  • The Gemini Live feature was spotted in the Google app v15
  • Google also teased the Gemini feature at Google I/O 2024
Advertisement

Google Gemini, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, could reportedly be updated with a new feature. If the leaked details about the new feature are accurate, users with Android smartphones will soon be able to access the Gemini AI-powered assistant while keeping other apps open. Interestingly, the feature will reportedly work even when the screen of the smartphone is off. Dubbed Gemini Live, the feature was first showcased at Google I/O 2024, as a part of the company's Project Astra, and is expected to arrive later this year.

Google Developing New 'Gemini Live' Feature

9to5Google spotted code strings referring to the feature while decompiling of the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.27) for Android smartphones. The string mentions a ‘background mode' and describes the functionality as the ability to “continue Live chats while using other apps or while your screen is locked.”

The publication believes the string refers to Gemini Live, a feature which was first mentioned at Google I/O 2024. At the event, Google described it as a two-way conversational feature where users can have a free-flowing dialogue with the AI.

This feature, which is being developed by Google DeepMind under the Project Astra banner, appears to be similar to GPT-4o's real-time speech feature. While OpenAI confirmed the delay of the speech feature, Google's feature is expected to arrive later this year. This feature will be available only for the Gemini Advanced subscribers.

During the showcase, the feature's interface was shown to be similar to a phone calling screen, with a pause and an end button placed at the bottom. Users will get 10 different voices for Gemini to choose from. Users can also interrupt the AI mid-conversation and it will adapt based on what is being said next.

To use the Gemini Live feature while the screen is locked, users will reportedly have to enable the setting first. During the call, users can say ‘Stop' to end the chat. Separately, a persistent notification is also displayed, which can also be used to end the call, according to the publication.

This feature is currently being developed for Android smartphones. It is not known whether the feature will be available on the desktop or on the iOS app in the future.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Europe Issues 'Travel Rule' Guidelines for Crypto Firms Amid Push to Curb Money Laundering, Financial Crime

Related Stories

Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  4. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 120Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 7 Support
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
  6. Tipster Leaks Price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 in India
  7. Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped
  3. iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 Introduces Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps
  4. Europe Issues 'Travel Rule' Guidelines for Crypto Firms Amid Push to Curb Money Laundering, Financial Crime
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip Alleged NCC Listing Shows Live Images; Suggests Battery Details, Charging Speed
  6. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specificiations
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature 120Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity
  8. Apple Reportedly Planning to Introduce Apple Intelligence to Its Home Devices With a New Table-Top Robot
  9. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders Leak With Familiar Designs; Specifications Tipped
  10. YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI-Generated Custom Radio Station Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »