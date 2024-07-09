Google Gemini, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, could reportedly be updated with a new feature. If the leaked details about the new feature are accurate, users with Android smartphones will soon be able to access the Gemini AI-powered assistant while keeping other apps open. Interestingly, the feature will reportedly work even when the screen of the smartphone is off. Dubbed Gemini Live, the feature was first showcased at Google I/O 2024, as a part of the company's Project Astra, and is expected to arrive later this year.

Google Developing New 'Gemini Live' Feature

9to5Google spotted code strings referring to the feature while decompiling of the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.27) for Android smartphones. The string mentions a ‘background mode' and describes the functionality as the ability to “continue Live chats while using other apps or while your screen is locked.”

The publication believes the string refers to Gemini Live, a feature which was first mentioned at Google I/O 2024. At the event, Google described it as a two-way conversational feature where users can have a free-flowing dialogue with the AI.

This feature, which is being developed by Google DeepMind under the Project Astra banner, appears to be similar to GPT-4o's real-time speech feature. While OpenAI confirmed the delay of the speech feature, Google's feature is expected to arrive later this year. This feature will be available only for the Gemini Advanced subscribers.

During the showcase, the feature's interface was shown to be similar to a phone calling screen, with a pause and an end button placed at the bottom. Users will get 10 different voices for Gemini to choose from. Users can also interrupt the AI mid-conversation and it will adapt based on what is being said next.

To use the Gemini Live feature while the screen is locked, users will reportedly have to enable the setting first. During the call, users can say ‘Stop' to end the chat. Separately, a persistent notification is also displayed, which can also be used to end the call, according to the publication.

This feature is currently being developed for Android smartphones. It is not known whether the feature will be available on the desktop or on the iOS app in the future.

