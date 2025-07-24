Technology News
Google’s AI Mode in Search Hits 100 Million Users, New Features Rolling Out: Report

Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that AI Mode has more than 100 million monthly active users in the US and India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pichai also explained the reason behind launching AI Mode while Gemini already existed

Highlights
  • AI Mode was available in US since May, India received earlier in July
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search in AI Mode is said to be rolling out
  • AI Overviews now has 2 billion users across 200 countries
Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed on Wednesday that AI Mode in Search now has more than 100 million monthly active users across the US and India. The information was shared during the company's second quarterly earnings call with investors. The Mountain View-based tech giant also highlighted that the other artificial intelligence (AI) feature in Search, AI Overviews, now has more than two billion monthly users and is available in 40 languages across 200 countries and territories. Separately, a report also claimed that the company has started rolling out Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search in AI Mode to users.

AI Mode in Search Reaches 100 Million MAUs

In a blog post, Pichai said that the company's latest AI-powered search experience, AI Mode, has received positive feedback from users. The Google CEO claimed that the feature was mainly being used for longer and more complex search queries. Additionally, he highlighted that despite being available in only two countries (India and the US), AI Mode has already registered 100 million monthly active users.

Notably, the feature was first rolled out in the US in May, and was expanded to India in early July. This means any Indian user who tested out the feature would contribute to the 100 million MAUs.

Pichai also said that Google intends to improve AI Mode by adding new features quickly. The tech giant has already announced the model picker feature and Deep Search. According to a 9to5Google report, both of these have started rolling out to users widely. However, Gadgets 360 staff members have not seen these features appear so far.

First among the new features is the addition of the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which users can select by tapping the dropdown menu next to the “AI Mode” text in the interface. The new AI model support will allow users to ask questions about mathematics, reasoning, and coding directly in Search.

The second feature is Deep Search, which is build on Gemini's Dep Research. The new mode will let users ask queries that might be too complex or niche for even AI Mode. Deep Search can then run a wider search to find relevant information.

According to the report, Pichai was asked about the reason for having both Gemini and AI Mode as separate products, when they essentially perform the same function. The Google CEO reportedly said that while there is a significant overlap, there are use cases which are unique to each product.

Pichai reportedly explained that AI Mode is primarily meant for queries that are more information-focused, while Gemini caters to those users who require an assistant or a conversation. “And of course, there will be areas which will be commonly served by both applications, and over time, I think we can make the experience more seamless for our users,” the CEO was quoted as saying.

Further reading: AI Mode, Google Search, Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
New PS5 System Update Beta Allows DualSense Controller to Pair to Multiple Devices

Comment

