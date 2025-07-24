Google could be working to offer a cheaper Gemini plan called Google AI Lite to people who are not willing to pay for either the Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra plans. The rumoured plan reportedly appeared in an Android application package (APK) teardown of the latest Google app beta version. It is said to be sold to users who want more artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features than the ones available with the free version of Gemini, at a reasonable price. Currently, the Google AI Pro plan is free for the first month, however, the tech giant charges Rs. 1,950 per month after the trial period is exhausted.

Google AI Lite Plan Spotted

According to a report by Android Authority, a new cheaper Gemini plan, said to be called Google AI Lite, could be in development. The evidence of the new plan was revealed in a code snippet during the APK teardown of the latest beta version of the Google app. The code mentions a “lite” version of “robin”, which is reportedly the codename for Gemini. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little information available about this rumoured plan, but it is said to be slotted between the free and the Google AI Pro plan. It is said to offer slightly more AI-powered features at a reasonable price. Since there is no official announcement regarding the same, whether this cheaper plan will ever see the light of day is unclear.

The tech giant currently offers the Google AI Pro plan for free for the first month, as a trial, but charges Rs. 1,950 for each subsequent month. On the other hand, the Google AI Ultra plan costs Rs. 12,200 per month, for the first three months, following which users are billed Rs. 24,500 monthly. Since the rumoured Google AI Lite plan will reportedly be placed below the Google AI Pro plan, one can expect its monthly subscription to cost under Rs. 1,950.

With respect to the benefits Google AI Lite plan could offer, we can look at the features that the Google AI Pro plan offers, as the new one could be a skimmed version of the same. The AI Pro plan offers access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro large language model (LLM) and Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro with higher rate limits, as well as limited access to Veo 3 Fast, Google's latest video generation model. It also includes access to the company's AI filmmaking tool, which allows one to generate cinematic scenes with Veo 3.

On top of this, the Google AI Pro plan also increases the limit for Veo 2's image-to-video creation, adds 1,000 monthly AI credits, along with access to NotebookLM, which allows users to summarise, conduct research, generate reports, and draw information from complex sources and documents. One can enjoy the benefits of Gemini's AI in Gmail and Google Docs too. It also offers combined 2TB of cloud storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail.