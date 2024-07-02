Apple might offer Google's Gemini AI integration when Apple Intelligence rolls out as part of iOS 18 later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote event, Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI would bring the latter's ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to the iPhone's operating system. While the company did not mention Google's AI model during the event, in a post-event interaction, the tech giant confirmed that it is exploring the integration of multiple third-party AI models.

Apple working on adding support for Google's Gemini AI

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reiterated that Apple was not in talks with Meta to bring Llama 3 to iOS 18, which was widely reported early last week. The tech giant is making attempts to integrate Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude AI into its smartphones, he adds.

The report hints that if the timing is right, Apple might be able to offer both Gemini and ChatGPT by the time Apple Intelligence is fully rolled out. Notably, earlier reports have claimed that the iPhone maker might delay some of the AI features to late 2024 and early 2025.

The delayed features reportedly include the AI features in the Mail app and Swift Assist for Xcode which will be available by the end of the year. Additionally, most of Siri's AI capabilities will not be available till 2025.

While Gurman's report claims that Gemini can be offered to users at the same time as ChatGPT, Apple confirmed its intention of seeking third-party AI models to integrate with the iPhone right after the WWDC 2024.

In a post-WWDC discussion with YouTuber iJustine, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple said that the company is exploring partnerships with Google and Anthropic.

Apple Intelligence is a suite of on-device and cloud-based features that will be available across apps and interfaces in the iPhone, the iPad, and Mac devices with the new OS update.

