Google's Gemini app for Android is reportedly getting a new feature that will allow users to open it in two separate windows simultaneously. The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app but is not yet visible or available for beta testers to try out. As per the report, the feature allows users to open both the Gemini app and the Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant together in the multi-window interface and access them together independently. Google has not yet revealed a release timeline for the feature.

Gemini App to Reportedly Open in Two Separate Windows

According to a report by Android Authority, this experimental feature was spotted in the latest beta of the Google app for Android (version 15.26.34). As mentioned above, the feature is not visible, and the publication found it during an app teardown. To activate it, beta testers will need to activate a specific flag that was not mentioned.

Gemini app's multi-window view

Photo Credit: Android Authority

In a short video, the report highlights the workings of the new feature. Users, with this feature activated, can normally trigger the Gemini AI assistant. Once it appears as a bottom sheet pop-up interface, users can long-press the handle on the top. This will allow them to drag the pop-up to the top of the screen.

Once released, it opens up a second window which appears similar to the Gemini app or the website version. At the same time, it activates the multi-window interface, and the Gemini AI assistant pop-up continues to remain active.

The report claims that using one window did not affect the other one. This means users can run two separate queries with the Gemini AI model independently of one another. While the feature appears as a party trick, it can also be useful for those who want to test the AI and compare responses to slightly different prompts. It can also be useful in scenarios where users do not want one prompt to impact the response of the next prompt.

Further, the publication found the string of code, “android:name="com.samsung.android.drag_and_drop.launch.multiwindow.mode,” which could mean that the feature is being developed for Samsung smartphones first. With the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 around the corner, this feature might be designed for the secondary display interface.

However, features are often discarded midway, and developers forget to remove lines of code from the beta apps. This could also be one of those cases. But, unless the feature is released or Google shares an update, there is no way to tell.