Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real Time Computer Vision Based AI Interaction With Project Astra

Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra

Google’s Project Astra showed an AI chatbot using a smartphone camera to describe the environment in real time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 20:28 IST
Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra

Photo Credit: Google

Showing the demo, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said it was shot in a single take in real-time

Highlights
  • In the demo, the AI could identify objects and settings
  • The AI chatbot could also remember what it saw previously
  • Google said it is a demo of the capabilities of future AI assistants
Advertisement

Google I/O 2024's keynote session allowed the company to showcase its impressive lineup of artificial intelligence (AI) models and tools that it has been working on for a while. Most of the introduced features will make their way to public previews in the coming months. However, the most interesting technology previewed in the event will not be here for a while. Developed by Google DeepMind, this new AI assistant was called Project Astra and it showcased real-time, computer vision-based AI interaction.

Project Astra is an AI model that can perform tasks that are extremely advanced for the existing chatbots. Google follows a system where it uses its largest and the most powerful AI models to train its production-ready models. Highlighting one such example of an AI model which is currently in training, the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis showcased Project Astra. Introducing it, he said, “Today, we have some exciting new progress to share about the future of AI assistants that we are calling Project Astra. For a long time, we wanted to build a universal AI agent that can be truly helpful in everyday life.”

Hassabis also listed a set of requirements the company had set for such AI agents. They need to understand and respond to the complex and dynamic real-world environment, and they need to remember what they see to develop context and take action. Further, it also needs to be teachable and personal so it can learn new skills and have conversations without delays.

With that description, the DeepMind CEO showcased a demo video where a user could be seen holding up a smartphone with its camera app open. The user speaks with an AI and the AI instantly responds, answering various vision-based queries. The AI was also able to use the visual information for context and answer related questions required generative capabilities. For instance, the user showed the AI some crayons and asked the AI to describe it with alliteration. Without any lag, the chatbot says, “Creative crayons colour cheerfully. They certainly craft colourful creations.”

But that was not all. Further in the video, the user points towards the window, from which some buildings and roads can be seen. When asked about the neighbourhood, the AI promptly gives the correct answer. This shows the capability of the AI model's computer vision processing and the massive visual dataset it would have taken to train it. But perhaps the most interesting demonstration was when the AI was asked about the user's glasses. They appeared on the screen briefly for a few seconds and it had already left the screen. Yet, the AI could remember its position and guide the user to it.

Project Astra is not available either in public or private preview. Google is still working on the model, and it has to figure out the use cases for the AI feature and decide how to make it available to users. This demonstration would have been the most ridiculous feat by AI so far, but OpenAI's Spring Update event a day ago took away some of its thunder. During its event, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4o which showcased similar capabilities and emotive voices that made the AI sound more human.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Google IO 2024, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google DeepMind, Project Astra
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update: Report

Related Stories

Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
  2. Apple's Product Roadmap Leaked; Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Series to Launch on This Date; Design Teased
  4. HTC Teases New Smartphone Launch, HTC U24 Series Seems to Be in Works
  5. Poco F6 Pro Price, Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 23 Global Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M35 Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
  2. Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update: Report
  3. Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
  4. Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities
  5. Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  6. Google I/O 2024: Google Unveils AI Video Generator Veo, Takes on OpenAI’s Sora
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Tornado Cash Developer Sentenced to 64 Months in Prison on Charges of Laundering $1.2 Billion: Report
  9. Google I/O 2024: Google Photos to Get an AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature With Intelligent Search Capabilities
  10. Realme Buds Air 6 India Launch Set for May 22; Design, Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »