Google Pixel 8a is powered by an in-house Tensor G3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 20:10 IST
Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8a comes in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain shades

  • Google Pixel 8a comes with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • The Pixel 8a is backed by a 4,492mAh battery with 18W charging
Google Pixel 8a was recently unveiled globally and in India. It is powered by an in-house Tensor G3 SoC and joins the Pixel 8 series as the budget offering in the lineup. The smartphone, which runs Android 14 out-of-the-box, has now received its first software upgrade. This update introduced an AI-backed feature, previously available on only the latest flagship handsets, to the phone. Notably, the Google I/O event, an annual developers' conference held earlier this week also witnessed the reveal of several other AI-based features including the update of the Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Google is quietly rolling out the first software update for its latest Pixel smartphone. The almost 190MB update comes with a few upgrades, which include the May 2024 Android security patch and Google's AI-powered wallpaper generator. There are no more notable changes with this update.google pixel 8a generative ai Wallpapers inline pixel_8a

The generative AI feature was previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets. The tool helps create unique wallpapers prompted by user-specified keywords and themes. A customised version of the feature can also be found on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series.

The Google Pixel 8a comes with a Tensor G3 SoC, a 4,492mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6.1-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen. Offered in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain colour options, the Google Pixel 8a starts in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 59,999. 

Among the several AI-focussed announcements at the aforementioned Google I/O event, the company revealed the next generation of its text-to-image AI model, Imagen 3, which comes with upgrades over the Imagen 2, which was introduced in December 2023. The tech giant also unveiled Veo, an AI-powered video generation model, that is said to generate videos longer than a minute with 1080p resolution. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8a launch, Google Pixel 8a price in India, Google Pixel 8a specifications, Google, Google I/O 2024
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra

