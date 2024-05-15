Technology News
  Google I/O 2024: Text to Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities

Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities

Google says the Imagen 3 AI model can generate detailed photorealistic images.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 18:34 IST
Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Imagen 3 can be tested via the ImageFX tool in the AI Test Kitchen

Highlights
  • Google’s Imagen 3 AI model can efficiently render text
  • Imagen 3 is available in multiple versions
  • Imagen 3 generated images will be labelled by SynthID
Google made several new announcements at its annual developer-focused Google I/O 2024 event. Among many artificial intelligence (AI) focused announcements made during the keynote session, one was particularly surprising. The tech giant introduced the next generation of its text-to-image AI model, Imagen 3. The new AI model was introduced just months after the launch of its predecessor Imagen 2, which came out in December 2023 and was later upgraded last month. The company said the new model can generate detailed photorealistic images while closely following the prompt.

Imagen 3 was introduced by Douglas Eck, Senior Research Director at Google DeepMind. Unveiling it, he said, “Today, I'm so excited to introduce Imagen 3. It is our most capable image generation model yet. It understands prompts written the way people write. The more creative and detailed you are, the better. Plus, this is our best model yet for rendering text which has been a challenge for image generation models.”

The AI model's ability to understand prompts is said to have been heavily improved, which now allows it to closely follow the prompt to capture small details and generate a faithful image. This also appears to be a common direction for most of the AI-related announcements during the event, as most of the AI models are now capable of better understanding prompts. Google added that Imagen 3 will be available in multiple versions where each model is optimised for a specific type of task that can range from generating quick sketches to creating high-resolution images.

To enable Imagen 3 to capture small details and specific instructions such as camera angles or compositions in long, complex prompts, Google has trained the AI model with images that contain detailed descriptions in its captions, allowing it to pick up on even smaller nuances. It can also generate a variety of textures and can render text-based images.

Focusing on safety, every image generated by Imagen 3 will contain its SynthID's watermark labelling. It embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of the image, making it impossible to remove via cropping, sharing, or making any alterations to the image. The AI model is expected to arrive in a public preview in the coming months. Right now, Google is working on adding inpainting and outpainting editing options. Imagen 3 is currently available in private preview inside ImageFX for select creators. It will soon be made available for the tech giant's enterprise customers.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities
