CMF Watch Pro 2 will likely launch later this year as the successor to the CMF Watch Pro, which was unveiled in September 2023. The purported smartwatch has not yet been officially announced but reports suggest that it may come to the markets soon. The moniker has not been confirmed either, but a new CMF model was spotted on a certification site recently, and it is expected to be the Watch Pro 2. It is likely to come with upgrades over the CMF Watch Pro.

A smartwatch with the model number D398 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to a 91Mobiles report. This is speculated to be CMF Watch Pro 2. No other details about the smartwatch have been revealed in the listing. However, the BIS certification suggests an imminent India launch.

Notably, the existing CMF Watch Pro was listed on BIS with the model number D395. The similarity in numbering hints that the upcoming smart wearable will be a successor to this first model. However, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt, especially with regard to the moniker. Earlier this year, Nothing changed the naming standards for its audio products. Since CMF is a Nothing sub-brand, it will not be surprising if it takes the same approach for items in its catalogue.

Regardless of the moniker, the successor to the CMF Watch Pro is likely to come with upgrades. It can be expected to get a larger display or better battery life, among other improvements. The next smartwatch from CMF by Nothing may also see AI-based integrations, an update similar what to its existing audio product items are getting. We are likely to know more about the watch, officially or via leaks and more listings, over the next few weeks.

The CMF Watch Pro is currently available in India at Rs. 3,999 and it comes with a square 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, a 340mAh battery which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 days and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

