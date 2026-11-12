PlayStation 5 has surpassed 100 million units sold, Sony confirmed this week. The console, which launched in November 2020, has taken six years to reach the milestone. PS5 sales have received a significant boost in the lead up to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19.

Sony announced on its website that PS5 had crossed the major sales milestone on November 10. The current-generation PlayStation console is keeping pace with the sales of the PS4, which reached 100 million units sold on June 30, 2019—five years and seven months after its launch. PS4 has shipped over 117 million units over its lifetime.

PS5 sales are also nearing the sales of the original PlayStation, released in 1994, which sold over 102.4 million units. PS2 remains the best-selling home console of all time with over 160 million units shipped.

GTA 6 Launch Boosts PS5 Sales

The upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 has led to an uptick in sales of PS5 consoles. As of September 30, PS5 had sold 97.9 million units, Sony confirmed in its second-quarter FY 2026 financial results last week.

Which means the console has sold over 2.1 million units since September 30. For comparison, PS5 sold a total of 2.6 million units in the second quarter (July-September) and 1.6 million units in the first quarter (April-June). It is worth noting that PS5 sales (and console sales in general) receive a boost in the holiday season towards the end of the year. Sony sold 8 million PS5 units in the third quarter of FY 2025.

Sony also confirmed this week that GTA 6 was the most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation Store. The open world crime title is now available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X ahead of its November 19 launch.

The PlayStation parent has said that the sales of PS5 have been declining as the console has entered the latter stages of its life cycle. Sony is working on the next-generation PlayStation console, the PS6, which is expected to launch sometime in 2028. Ongoing memory and storage shortages and resulting hardware price hikes have reportedly delayed the release of tenth-generation consoles, Sony's PS6 and Microsoft's Xbox Project Helix.

In its earnings call last week, Sony said it was aiming to make “solid progress” in preparing for PS6 in the next fiscal year.