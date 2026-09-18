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OnePlus 16 May Get 165Hz Display and 200-Megapixel Camera; Complete Specifications Leak

OnePlus 16 could support up to a 185Hz refresh rate specifically for gaming, tipster claims.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 12:21 IST
OnePlus 16 May Get 165Hz Display and 200-Megapixel Camera; Complete Specifications Leak

OnePlus 16 is the purported successor to the OnePlus 15 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The phone may pack a 165Hz display supplied by BOE
  • Tipster claims it could feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
  • The flagship handset will run ColorOS 17 out of the box
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OnePlus 16 is all set to be introduced later this year as the company's next-generation flagship. While an official launch date remains under wraps, OnePlus has begun teasing features of its upcoming handset. A tipster has now shared the complete specifications of the OnePlus 16. It is tipped to feature a 165Hz refresh rate and sport a BOE-supplied panel. OnePlus 16 could be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship Snapdragon chipset and support 100W charging.

OnePlus 16 Specifications Tipped

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 16 could feature a BOE X4 display with a 165Hz global refresh rate. The panel is also tipped to support a 185Hz refresh rate specifically for gaming. This is similar to the OnePlus 15, which has a BOE Flexible AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

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The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, which is tipped to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The chipset reportedly features an octa-core CPU arranged in a 2+3+3 tri-cluster configuration, paired with an Adreno 850 GPU. The OnePlus 16 is also tipped to run ColorOS 17.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 16 could feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.95-inch sensor. Connectivity could include support for the N79 5G band.

As per the tipster, the upcoming flagship could pack a 9,000mAh typical-capacity battery, with a rated capacity of 8,780mAh. The leak claims that the phone will use a dual-cell battery design and support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. If accurate, the battery capacity would be an upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh cell. However, there could be an upgrade on the charging front, as the OnePlus 16's predecessor supports up to 120W wired fast charging.

So far, OnePlus has teased that its upcoming flagship will feature the “Wind Chaser Gaming Core”, “High Refresh Rate”, and “E-Sports Triple Chip”. The OnePlus 16 is also confirmed to launch with a display that will deliver up to a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same as its predecessor. It will also offer up to 165 fps gaming on select titles.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus 16, although an official launch date has yet to be announced.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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