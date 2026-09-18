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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max managed a single-core score of 3,381 on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 13:51 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has appeared on Geekbench
  • It is listed with model number M610BB
  • The tested Xiaomi 18 Pro Max unit is listed with Android 17
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Xiaomi recently announced that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China this month. The exact release date is yet to be revealed, but ahead of that, the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The entry reveals its model number and key specifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. It is teased to come with a rear display. 

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Runs Geekbench

An unannounced Xiaomi smartphone bearing model number M610BB is listed on Geekbench. Based on previous regulatory listings, this model number is believed to be associated with the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The smartphone recorded 3,3,81 points in the single-core test and 10,920 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 7 for Android. However, this could be a pre-production prototype, and the benchmark figures do not represent the performance of the final retail version.

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xiaomi 18 pro max geekbench Geekbench

As per the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC (QTI SM8950). The chipset is expected to be officially unveiled later this month at the Snapdragon Summit. This octa-core chipset 3 has three base cores capped at 3.74GHz, three cores capped at 4.03GHz and two cores at 5.01GHz.

The tested Xiaomi 18 Pro Max unit is listed with Android 17 and 16GB of RAM. We can expect it to be available in additional memory configurations. It will also come with the company's HyperOS 4 interface.

Xiaomi recently confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China. The duo will offer a Versatile Back Screen feature on the rear display. This interactive screen will allow users to run small apps, AI features and show notifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are expected to share several hardware features. The Xiaomi 18 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will succeed the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which was launched last year with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, a 2.9-inch secondary rear display and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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