Xiaomi recently announced that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China this month. The exact release date is yet to be revealed, but ahead of that, the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The entry reveals its model number and key specifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. It is teased to come with a rear display.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Runs Geekbench

An unannounced Xiaomi smartphone bearing model number M610BB is listed on Geekbench. Based on previous regulatory listings, this model number is believed to be associated with the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The smartphone recorded 3,3,81 points in the single-core test and 10,920 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 7 for Android. However, this could be a pre-production prototype, and the benchmark figures do not represent the performance of the final retail version.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC (QTI SM8950). The chipset is expected to be officially unveiled later this month at the Snapdragon Summit. This octa-core chipset 3 has three base cores capped at 3.74GHz, three cores capped at 4.03GHz and two cores at 5.01GHz.

The tested Xiaomi 18 Pro Max unit is listed with Android 17 and 16GB of RAM. We can expect it to be available in additional memory configurations. It will also come with the company's HyperOS 4 interface.

Xiaomi recently confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China. The duo will offer a Versatile Back Screen feature on the rear display. This interactive screen will allow users to run small apps, AI features and show notifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are expected to share several hardware features. The Xiaomi 18 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will succeed the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which was launched last year with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, a 2.9-inch secondary rear display and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.