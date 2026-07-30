Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 was unveiled by the Elon Musk-led SpaceXAI on Wednesday as the tech giant's most advanced voice model yet. The new AI model succeeds the Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, which was launched globally earlier this year, in April. The tech giant claims that its latest Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 AI model outperformed rivals from Google and OpenAI on various benchmarking tests. Building on the Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, the new AI model is claimed to offer enhancements on various fronts, including speech reasoning, transcription accuracy, conversational ability, and tool use reliability.

Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 Pricing, Capabilities

In a press release, the Elon Musk-led tech giant announced the launch of its most advanced voice model yet, namely Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0. Grok AI users will be migrated from Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0 to the Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 AI model on August 5, without requiring them to take any action. However, users can choose to stay on the older version by pinning it before the migration date. SpaceXAI has priced the Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 model at $0.08 (roughly Rs. 8) for each minute of audio.

SpaceXAI said that during the A/B testing of the Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 model on Starlink, the tech giant witnessed “a significant increase” in sales conversion rate and support containment rate. The new AI model is claimed to deliver improved speech reasoning, transcription accuracy, conversational ability, and tool use reliability performance. The company compared Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0's benchmark results against Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.1, and Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash models.

The tech giant claims that the Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 model outperformed the three models on most tests. For reference, it achieved an overall score of 82.9 percent in the AA Speech-to-Speech Quality Index, which was higher than the 75.7 percent, 79.1 percent, and 69.5 percent scores of Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, GPT-Realtime-2.1, and Gemini 3.1 Flash, respectively.

Similarly, SpaceXAI's latest Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 voice model scored 97.2 percent in the Speech Reasoning test on Big Bench Audio, marginally higher than the 97.1 percent, 96 percent, and 96.6 percent scores of Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, GPT-Realtime-2.1, and Gemini 3.1 Flash, respectively. However, OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.1 model outperformed Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 in Full Duplex Bench's Conversational Dynamics test, scoring 95.1 percent, compared to GPT-Realtime-2.1's 95.7 percent score.

During SpaceXAI's internal evaluations, the Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 voice model delivered a 1.5 to 2.0x improvement in terms of transcription accuracy compared to Deepgram Nova 3 and ElevenLabs Scribe v2 models, when tested with “thousands of short phrases in 24 different languages”.