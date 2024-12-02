Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hugging Face Introduces Open Source SmolVLM Vision Language Model Focused on Efficiency

Hugging Face Introduces Open-Source SmolVLM Vision Language Model Focused on Efficiency

Hugging Face’s SmolVLM is part of the company’s 2B small vision language models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 December 2024 17:40 IST
Hugging Face Introduces Open-Source SmolVLM Vision Language Model Focused on Efficiency

Photo Credit: Hugging Face

SmolVLM uses 81 visual tokens to encode image patches of size 384 x 384

Highlights
  • Hugging Face used a similar architecture to the Idefics3
  • The vision model is based on the SmolLM2 1.7B language model
  • SmolVLM requires 5.02GB of GPU RAM to operate
Advertisement

Hugging Face, the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform, introduced a new vision-focused AI model last week. Dubbed SmolVLM (where VLM is an acronym for vision language model), it is a compact-sized model that is focused on efficiency. The company claims that due to its smaller size and high efficiency, it can be useful for enterprises and AI enthusiasts who want AI capabilities without investing a lot in its infrastructure. Hugging Face has also open-sourced the SmolVLM vision model under the Apache 2.0 license for both personal and commercial usage.

Hugging Face Introduces SmolVLM

In a blog post, Hugging Face detailed the new open-source vision model. The company called the AI model “state-of-the-art” for its efficient usage of memory and fast inference. Highlighting the usefulness of a small vision model, the company noted the recent trend of AI firms scaling down models to make them more efficient and cost-effective.

hugging face svm ecosystem Small vision model ecosystem

Small vision model ecosystem
Photo Credit: Hugging Face

The SmolVLM family has three AI model variants, each with two billion parameters. The first is SmolVLM-Base, which is the standard model. Apart from this, SmolVLM-Synthetic is the fine-tuned variant trained on synthetic data (data generated by AI or computer), and SmolVLM Instruct is the instruction variant that can be used to build end-user-centric applications.

Coming to technical details, the vision model can operate with just 5.02GB of GPU RAM, which is significantly lower than Qwen2-VL 2B's requirement of 13.7GB of GPU RAM and InternVL2 2B's 10.52GB of GPU RAM. Due to this, Hugging Face claims that the AI model can run on-device on a laptop.

SmolVLM can accept a sequence of text and images in any order and analyse them to generate responses to user queries. It encodes 384 x 384p resolution image patches to 81 visual data tokens. The company claimed that this enables the AI to encode test prompts and a single image in 1,200 tokens, as opposed to the 16,000 tokens required by Qwen2-VL.

With these specifications, Hugging Face highlights that SmolVLM can be easily used by smaller enterprises and AI enthusiasts and be deployed to localised systems without the tech stack requiring a major upgrade. Enterprises will also be able to run the AI model for text and image-based inferences without incurring significant costs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SmolVLM, Hugging Face, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Go Official in India in December Second Week; Sale Date Leaked
BRICS' Move to Introduce Digital Assets Platform for De-Dollarisation Sparks Criticism from Trump
Hugging Face Introduces Open-Source SmolVLM Vision Language Model Focused on Efficiency
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch and Sale Dates Tipped
  4. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
  5. Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch
  6. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones Launched in India: See Price
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
  8. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Teased to Launch This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Ocean Acidification Study: Carbon Emissions Driving Deeper Chemical Changes in Oceans
  2. Here's How Nuclear Clocks Could Redefine Time and Reshape Modern Technology
  3. New Study Links Ancient Mega Settlements with Modern Human Development
  4. California Announces Plan to Protect Joshua Trees from Wildfires and Climate Change Threats
  5. Bomb Cyclones Explained: What Are They and What Makes Them So Dangerous?
  6. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Tipped to Come With 20 Percent Performance Gain Over Gen 1
  7. Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled
  8. Chameleon AI Model That Can Add Digital Mask to Protect Images From Facial Recognition Tools Unveiled
  9. Bharat Web3 Association Announces New ‘ABCD’ Initiative Focussed on Web3 Security 
  10. Nvidia Research Introduces DiffUHaul, an AI Tool That Allows Object Relocation in Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »