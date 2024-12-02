Vivo X200 series will land in the Indian market soon. Vivo is yet to provide an exact launch date, but ahead of that, a tipster has suggested the launch and sale dates of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The Vivo X200 series with three models — the vanilla Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — was launched in China in October. The phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs and feature Zeiss-branded cameras. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to remain exclusive in the company's home market.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will be launched in India on December 12 or 13. The lineup is said to go on sale from December 19.

Vivo X200 Series Specifications

Vivo India has started teasing the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro a few days back. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The Indian variants of the phones are confirmed to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Zeiss cameras, and curved displays. They will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

The Indian variants of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will feature 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro model will include a V3+ imaging chip and a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera. The new phones will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo India online store. Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the Vivo X200 series.

The Vivo X200 was launched in China in October with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Vivo X200 Pro came with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same variant. The smartphones were introduced in global markets including Malaysia in November.

