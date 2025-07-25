Technology News
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 15:02 IST
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be sold in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colourways

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with a 6.74-inch 120Hz HD+ display
  • The handset ships with stock Android 15
  • The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G was launched in India on Friday equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 50-megapixel camera with AI features at the back. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8-megapixel sensor. It runs on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box. The company revealed that users will receive an Android 16 update as well, alongside two years of security updates. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will go on sale at the beginning of next month.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist shades. It will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Amazon starting at midnight on August 1.

Customers can avail a Rs. 1,000 bank discount through Amazon's partner banks during its Great Freedom Festival sale. An additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus is also available to buyers. The customers will also be able to enjoy Lava's Free Service at home.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, over 450 nits brightness level, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. It ships with stock Android 15 and is promised to get one major Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features an AI-backed 50-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature for security.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G India Launch, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Features, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
