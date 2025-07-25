Lava Blaze Dragon 5G was launched in India on Friday equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 50-megapixel camera with AI features at the back. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8-megapixel sensor. It runs on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box. The company revealed that users will receive an Android 16 update as well, alongside two years of security updates. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will go on sale at the beginning of next month.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist shades. It will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Amazon starting at midnight on August 1.

Customers can avail a Rs. 1,000 bank discount through Amazon's partner banks during its Great Freedom Festival sale. An additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus is also available to buyers. The customers will also be able to enjoy Lava's Free Service at home.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, over 450 nits brightness level, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. It ships with stock Android 15 and is promised to get one major Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features an AI-backed 50-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature for security.

