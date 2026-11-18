Nvidia Board of Directors recently announced that Jensen Huang had resigned from all positions he held at the tech giant, including that of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The chipmaker also announced that it has started looking for a new chief executive for the company, while handing over the additional charge of interim CEO to its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Days after his exit from Nvidia, Huang has issued his first public statement on his exit. The former company executive highlighted that Nvidia employees and investors have called for his return to the company, and that he would be honoured to reassume the position.

Jensen Huang Admits He Did Not Live Up to the Expected Standards

In a post on X, Nvidia's former CEO, Huang, issued his first public statement since his departure from the chipmaker following numerous allegations of workplace misconduct and falling prey to an espionage attempt. Huang said that he is “overwhelmed” by the support extended by industry colleagues. Huang highlights that, since his exit, Nvidia “employees, investors, business partners, and customers” have been seeking his return as the CEO of the tech giant.

“Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics,” Huang wrote. Further, the former Nvidia executive said that he would be “honoured” to reassume the CEO position if the Board of Directors decides that it is “in the best interest of our shareholders, employees, the company, and America”.

Moreover, Huang expressed regret for the problems he created. “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” the former Nvidia CEO said. Huang wrote that he is “committed” to cooperating with the Board of Directors' independent investigation into the allegations leveled against him.

On November 12, Nvidia's Board of Directors, in a press release, announced that Huang has tendered his resignation as CEO, President, and member of Nvidia's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Colette Kress as the Interim CEO of Nvidia, who also serves as the CFO of the tech giant. Further, the company also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first Chairman of the Board of Directors.

AP reports that Nvidia's Board of Directors has rejected Huang's offer to return as the CEO. Jones, Nvidia's first Chairman of the Board, said during the company's quarterly earnings call that Huang's resignation was accepted unanimously and the Board does not intend to reinstate him, putting an end to the speculation.